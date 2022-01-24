As I have written about in the past, public transportation in L.A. is horrible, which introduces an array of difficulties for students like me who do not have a car on campus. Something as simple as going on a Target run becomes an entire mission, having to start with finding a car-owning friend that is free and willing to drive me around at the time I want to go. Having to always ask someone for a favor slowly takes a toll on you. It makes you feel like you have absolutely no autonomy and independence outside of campus.
Public transportation in L.A. does not seem to be improving any time soon. Before the pandemic, the main solution was using ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft. However, ever since the pandemic started, users have become less willing to use these services and feel uncomfortable getting into an enclosed space with strangers. In fact, data amassed in the past two years has shown a steep decline in usage of these services, with Uber having lost $6.7 billion and Lyft losing $1.8 billion in 2020.
This makes sense; I have personally experienced this too, as I used Lyft regularly during my freshman year in 2019, but then stopped using it completely in 2020. Although I started using it again last year, it was much less frequent and only when it was absolutely necessary.
Numbers were beginning to rise from the second quarter of 2020, with Lyft’s revenue and number of users almost rising to the same levels as pre-pandemic times. However, with the number of COVID-19 cases rising again with thanks to the omicron variant, it would be no surprise for people to be more wary and reluctant towards these services again this year. I certainly feel more wary and reluctant, since I do not want to risk getting COVID-19 over a routine shampoo and conditioner run.
LMU offers students another option: the Zipcar service. Zipcar is a simplified version of renting a car, where you make an account online with a valid driver’s license. This allows you to rent Zipcars parked on campus at an hourly or daily rate. Typically, you must be over 21 to register for a Zipcar account, but since LMU is an affiliated university, students are able to join if they are over 18.
Admittedly, this is cheaper and simpler than renting a car from other rental companies, but it still charges students a membership fee on top of the $9.50 per-hour or $79 per-day fee. The bigger issue is that there are only a limited number of Zipcars available on campus, having only started with two cars available by the hour in 2010, and not expanding its service significantly since then. This may be why you have not heard of Zipcars prior to today this article.
The limited availability of Zipcars only allows a few students to use it at once, especially if they are renting it for the entire day. This makes Zipcars a difficult system to sustain if more students begin using it until LMU increases its services.
I have been interested in another viable solution to Zipcars, the company that Zipcar invested in back in 2012 called Wheelz. Judging from the lack of coverage and the fact that the first Google result for Wheelz is an online casino site, I believe that this peer-to-peer (P2P) car-sharing company has not been able to enjoy much success in the past decade.
The P2P car-sharing service is designed to meet the needs of students by connecting those without cars on campus with others who have them. Car-owners can then rent their cars to their non-car-owning peers in exchange for a little money and both can enjoy its benefits. Students will be able to rent cars at a cheaper price than usual, and their counterparts can earn money from their own car while they are not using it.
Since it’s your fellow LMU students, lenders and borrowers can trust each other more than if they were complete strangers. Also, since LMU is such a small campus, people in most cases will be civil about the process and how they use the cars, given that you might run into the lender around campus. Moreover, if the lender does not want to rent their car to a specific borrower, they would have an option to refuse.
Of course, there are more specific details that need figuring out such as the rates, or how the payment for gas would work, as well as the insurance policy. However, I believe that this P2P car-sharing service has immense potential. In fact, the rise of it can be seen globally, with the number of P2P car-sharing vehicles increasing from about 200,000 in 2015 to 440,000 in 2020 and is projected to grow to 990,000 by 2025. Financially, the P2P car-sharing business is expected to grow to $21 billion in the U.S, China and Germany alone by 2030.
This goes to show how effective and even profitable the P2P car sharing business can be, and LMU should ride its first wave by bringing it onto campus. I'm looking at you, business majors—if you are searching for the next big company to found, this might be your million-dollar idea.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
