Just this summer, I spent $164 on a math textbook in order to fulfill an LMU graduation requirement. I took Finite Mathematics at Santa Monica College, where all students were required to purchase the newest edition of "Finite Mathematics" by Howard L. Rolf. It felt like a particularly egregious request from a community college; after all, isn’t community college supposed to be the place where you can start your degree for a lower price? But it doesn’t really matter where you go, because whether you’re in high school, community college or a four-year university, you will be subject to extortionately priced textbooks — Loyola Marymount University is no exception.
As long as overpriced textbooks are required for classes, and as long as those classes are required to graduate, receiving your degree is contingent upon your ability to shell out an extra estimated $1,152 in textbook costs, in addition to the estimated $55,441 a year you already pay in tuition.
Since 1970, the price of textbooks has risen over 1000%. This is because, for almost its entire lifespan, the textbook industry has been “in contrast to many other countries ... controlled almost entirely by private publishing enterprise with little involvement by federal and state governments.” This is according to M. Brammer, who turned his experience as an executive at the American Book Company into a chapter on the textbook industry in Charles Grannis’ 1957 compendium, “What Happens in Book Publishing.” In the textbook industry, there was barely time before titans like McGraw Hill, Pearson, Cengage and Wiley clogged the market with overpriced textbooks, anthologies, manuals and studies.
Despite this, high textbook prices are a modern problem. Between 2006 and 2016, textbook prices increased by 88% and the internet is the reason behind it. Many textbooks used today come with a one-time access code for supplemental online materials where students can practice concepts and submit homework. Though used to justify high prices, this technology means that students have no way to earn back any of the money they’ve spent, because when an online access code is used by one student, it instantly becomes worthless to another.
Publishers are also moving away from traditional book formats in order to cut costs and increase revenue. One way they’ve begun doing this is by releasing textbooks without any bookbinding or covers, instead selling plastic-wrapped stacks of loose-leaf text which are difficult to keep in good condition and are basically impossible to sell back.
Undeclared freshman Annika Todorov feels cheated. “They claim that the loose leaf was [used] so it would be cheaper ... But actually, it was kind of a scam because then you can't buy used and you can't sell it back,” she said. “And also I had to supply the binders, which isn't a big deal compared to the textbook, [but] it was just another thing to buy … there's no other option of what I could do.”
No other option? Thriftier college students might disagree. As long as textbooks continue to cost over $100, LMU students will continue to turn to piracy. Junior communications major Sophia Wilhoit said piracy is common among students. "[Students] already have a lot of debt, so adding the textbooks on top of that is too much," she said. “Most of the textbooks that have been required for my classes were between $60 and $100." She explained that any ethical justification students may have for piracy is born out of necessity, rather than an intentional disregard for the work that goes into making a book.
Students are turning to piracy because they are powerless against the monopolies of textbook publishers, but there is another party who has the power to change the situation: professors.
Textbook companies may control the prices, but professors control the booklists, and some of them are stepping away from requiring expensive books. Professor of communication studies Amanda Whidden explained, “For me, it didn't make sense to have students — who are already struggling to pay for college — pay a high price for a textbook. Additionally, the number of students unable to keep up in a class revolving around a textbook because they couldn't afford the text highlighted a greater issue of equity that I couldn't avoid. I knew that with some effort and creativity I could create and provide materials that would be more accessible to their learning styles and interests for free.”
But what about LMU as an institution? Doesn’t the University have an obligation to provide its students with educational resources rather than relying on students to buy or pirate them and professors to do without them? If LMU is to live up to its commitment to equally serve students of all socioeconomic backgrounds, it must subsidize textbooks for students in some way.
There is a myriad of ways the LMU administration could step in. These are some of my suggestions:
1. LMU could internally regulate textbook prices at the campus bookstore by fully or mostly subsidizing them for students.
2. They could mandate that a full syllabus and booklist be included in course descriptions during registration so students can use the cost of class materials to inform their registration choices, pushing professors to choose cheaper textbooks.
3. They could simply include textbooks in tuition, making them free for students to purchase through the campus bookstore.
4. They could standardize textbooks for certain classes and purchase reusable copies as is done in K-12 settings.
College students spend tens of thousands of dollars a semester for an education, and it is despicable that they are expected to spend hundreds more on textbooks. Nevertheless, LMU students want to be here and they want their education — every day they give their school their money, their time and their trust. If LMU wants to return that investment, it has a responsibility to give them their textbooks.
This is the opinion of Jo Moses, a junior journalism major from Los Angeles, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
