I am a Russian American graduate student in LMU’s theology department. I was born in Moscow, Russia and raised in Santa Monica, California. I don’t speak very much Russian and I don’t feel particularly connected to the culture, but being Russian is a part of who I am.
When I see headlines that say Putin has invaded Ukraine by force, it affects me deeply. I must also add that I am a pacifist and am committed to Christian nonviolence. I do not believe that war or invasion solves problems or heals wounds. I also believe that our Ukrainian and Ukrainian American students, staff and faculty need us to show solidarity. That is why I ask LMU to place the Ukrainian flag outside of the theology department.
This may seem radical at first blush, but LMU is a Jesuit university and solidarity often involves radical decisions. Let there be a tangible symbol of solidarity, rather than the halfhearted attempt of calling for “thoughts and prayers.” Students at LMU should care about the Russia-Ukraine conflict because LMU cares about what happens to people both inside and outside our community. We are a school that prides itself on compassion and justice as well as the pursuit of knowledge.
“I find the situation in Ukraine [to be] deeply disturbing and painful,” said LMU theological studies professor Dr. Daniel Smith-Christopher. “In circumstances like this, care for the injured, displaced and the emotionally crushed are high priorities, along with the continued emphasis on stopping the violence. I try to be guided by the compassion of Jesus in the face of horrendous violence.”
On Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, Russia’s president Vladimir Putin sent his troops to invade the sovereign state of Ukraine. The world woke up the next day to the horrifying realization that a war has arrived at Ukraine’s borders. How could this injustice happen? It is important to note that the invasion is a continuation of prior Russian attacks on Ukraine. Russia, to put it plainly, wants to expand on what they consider their territory by right.
Frankly, I don’t know a single Russian or Russian American who is for this war or in support of Putin’s goals. Therefore, I propose the following to the University: Raise the Ukrainian flag outside the school as a visible and tangible symbol of solidarity with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are feeling the weight of this travesty.
Prayers, although spiritually helpful, are not enough. It is not sufficient for us to merely think about what is happening in Ukraine. Service to others and the promotion of justice are indispensable to our mission. I believe that our Jesuit values at LMU should inspire us all to go further. We must act.
Our university is institutionally committed to a Catholic identity that sharpens the focus on the issues of our time. LMU’s mission states in no uncertain terms that “the encouragement of learning, the education of the whole person and the service of faith and the promotion of justice” are essential to our purpose. This identity distinguishes LMU from other universities and provides a touchstone for practicing our threefold mission.
To me, action means seeing what I can do in the present to let the Ukrainian community know that I care. Personally, that means ensuring that LMU raises a flag as a symbol of solidarity.
Promoting justice is taking action. Students and faculty at LMU who wish to practice our Jesuit mission should do everything in their power to demonstrate action for those in our international community that are suffering the most right now: our Ukrainian brothers and sisters.
This is the opinion of Darya Jones, a graduate student from Santa Monica, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
