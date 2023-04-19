In a recent Board Editorial, the Loyolan talked about the current state of declining interest in humanities majors. As the editorial made clear, studying the humanities fields in higher education comes with an abundance of merit such as critical thinking, communication and other skills that our society would be in poor shape without.
That said, I would argue that it is not necessarily the lack of interest in humanities majors but rather systemic frameworks and the societal pressure that have been put in place over the past couple of decades that discourages students from pursuing fields that are deemed to be non-technical and, therefore, not worth investing into. In other words, it is not necessarily the lack of interest in studying humanities among students but rather the fact that we are discouraged from pursuing them in an education system where science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) majors are preferred.
This is even more true for international students who face the complications that come with the need to obtain a visa in order to study and work in the U.S.
The U.S. has a program that is known as Optional Practical Training (OPT) where students on an F-1 visa can apply to receive an additional period of time in the U.S. immediately after graduation to work as essentially an extension of their student visa. Every student gets 12 months for OPT, but students who studied fields in STEM get an additional 24 months.
“F-1 student visa holders who graduate from an eligible college or university in the U.S. have the option to get work experience when they graduate as part of their student visa,” explained Director of International Admission Dan Marschner, Ph.D. “All majors get one year of work experience eligibility, and STEM majors get an extension for two additional years.”
One issue with this current system of OPT is that many students, who are only 17 at the time of applying to college, are understandably unaware of these rules.
“To be honest, I was not aware of the OPT system before starting college,” said Xinchen Zhang, a senior film production who is originally from China. “It was not until my film production classmates explained how it works during my freshman year that I learned about it.”
Anirudh Jain, a senior marketing major who is originally from India, shared a similar experience and wishes he knew this during his college application process. “I definitely think it would have changed my decision on what major I chose. I did come to know [about it] in the first or second year of college, [but] I had decided not to change majors,” he noted. “But in hindsight, if I knew before I started college, I would have come in with a different mindset and hope that I'd be doing a different major, that's for sure.”
For some students who are aware of this difference between humanities and STEM majors pre-college, Marschner said that it affects their decision in choosing their majors. “Not for every student, but for the prospective students who are very interested in getting work experience in the U.S., they often are seeking STEM majors because of the additional OPT extension,” said Marschner.
This bias towards STEM majors discourages students from choosing to study majors in the humanities fields. If their main priorities were to stay in the U.S., which is the case for many, students opt to abandon their dreams to pursue an education in a non-STEM field even if it is their true interest.
“I do know that a lot of my friends have picked economics or computer science, or [other] STEM degrees, because they want to get three years of OPT so they have a chance to get the [H-1B Visa] three times,” noted Jain. “I think it definitely affects decisions when students are choosing their majors.”
The majors that are considered as STEM majors under the OPT system are a topic of contestation as well. If STEM majors are granted the extra extension for the technicality of their field, what is to say other technical fields such as film production shouldn't receive the same treatment?
“From observing many film production graduates during their OPT period, they often face anxiety when applying for an O-1 visa. Film production is indeed a technical field that requires a long turnaround time for a mature project, from pre-production to post-production, which takes at least six months," said Zhang. "Waiting for festival submission results also takes additional time. Even with the three-month visa conversion period after OPT, preparing sufficient materials is still a race against time. Therefore, classifying film production under the 'artistic OPT' for only one year is a shortcut. As one of the technical majors in project operation, I think film production needs more OPT time."
This difference in the time allowed in the U.S. affects international students' post-graduation plans, adding stress as to what they need to figure out before they graduate. As an international student from Japan studying a humanities major myself, this has definitely affected my future plans.
As much as I do wish I could stay in the U.S. to explore my options here, I recognize that one year is not enough to find opportunities that would grant me an H-1B visa. Therefore, I have opted to start my career back home in Japan where I would not have to worry about my visa status whilst simultaneously attempting to kickstart my professional work.
I am privileged enough to have a home to go back to and somewhat of a healthy job economy to work in, but students from other countries are not as lucky. International students studied hard to get in and graduate from a college in a foreign country despite adversities like homesickness, culture shock and a language barrier in order to thrive in the U.S., and they should be afforded the opportunity to attempt their career here as well.
"I think that the current OPT system is designed to encourage prospective students to study STEM majors if they want extensive work experience in the U.S. Not every student is a good fit for a STEM major, and I think that an opportunity for any graduate to work in the U.S. for three years regardless of their major would be beneficial," said Marschner. "I would like to see more opportunities for international students who graduate from a U.S.-based institution to get extensive work experience in the U.S., not just the students who graduate with a STEM degree."
Students should not be forced to decide between compromising to study a STEM subject despite their real interests and accepting that they must go back to their country after college. Equal opportunities to at least attempt a career in the U.S. should be afforded to all students, regardless of their major.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a senior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan.
