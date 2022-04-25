Strolling down the West Village, it looks to be left over from a hundred or so years ago. Sunlight is unobstructed by low architecture — brownstones, brick apartment buildings — and city streets turn from concrete to cobblestone. In the distance, the tip of One World Trade Center stands high and proud. The view is fantastic, the iconography unbeatable. The ultra-modern skyscraper complements a great city. One thing is for certain, however; too many tall and glassy mammoths is too much for one island.
Throughout Manhattan, a mix of classic and modern structures flow in tandem. Every neighborhood tells a different story, and what you see right in front of you as you walk through each one is important. This notion is true for many cities, especially the big names. Los Angeles is its own beast, so I’ll leave our city out of the equation (only briefly, of course). Think of Chicago or San Francisco, cities with iconic skylines and unique histories rooted in physical form. To live in a city is to face your environment head on. Maintaining vintage buildings of all sorts is necessary, and modern architecture should make an effort to preserve that spirit.
“Modern” doesn’t just refer to the look of buildings. There are some modernist structures, such as the John Hancock Center in Chicago — built in 1969 — that add a mood of ambition and wonder. Mood is vital; the feeling of a great city should match its architectural population. Of all the visual hang-ups people have with New York — mainly having trash everywhere — I wonder if others share the same fear that it will embrace the hyper-modern seventh gate (heck, “The Beyond”-style).
I don’t mind all the trash and endless construction. What I mind is the Upper East Side being overtaken by a real-world Tomorrowland. While that sentiment may be overdramatic, when we put into perspective the rapidity with which the skyline has shifted within the past decade, it isn’t too much of a stretch.
Los Angeles is clearly different, despite my associated fear staying relatively the same. While its fast-changing skyline is worrisome, its downtown is less crucial to its charm. In Los Angeles, houses in Beverly Hills are left over from the glamorous studio era and some of the commercial buildings on Melrose appear left over from the trashy side of the 1980s. To be clear, I use "trashy" in an endearing sense. Again, much of the visuals are distinctive to Los Angeles as a land of lush glamour atop a seedy underbelly.
To counter this distinctive L.A. flair, our flavorless land of Westchester should suffice. House after house after apartment complex after shopping center of plain, beige and safe. I feel like Barbie’s dream house shows more invention in a plastic creation than an entire town does on a widespread plot of land. While this area may be void of charm, it has yet to fall victim to a mass of skyscrapers.
Many distracting and arguably lifeless modernist buildings are seen in the form of skyscrapers, towering above the population announcing their breadth. New York City’s rapidly evolving skyline will potentially muddle what it feels like to experience the city. While these changes may not define an entire atmosphere, they certainly contribute to it. There are some advantages to the sustainability of minimalist architecture, including opportunities to leave a smaller carbon footprint. However, skyscrapers seem to offer no service for the good of the public. The immense number of materials needed to fuel these projects are — setting aside any discussions of attractiveness — often at the cost of the planet.
Minimalism is all the rage in modern architecture. Although its successfulness depends on the individual building and the subjectivity of the spectator, it is difficult to deny how overly dominant it is in contemporary culture. This issue of modernist and minimalist architecture is not only visible in cities but in homes in general. If you turn on nearly any episode of “House Hunters,” each couple will not settle for anything less than an open concept. The epidemic of modern architecture spans across numerous dimensions — urban, suburban, middle-of-nowhere.
We tend to want the best new thing, as though “new” universally equates to “superior.” Phones that charge for two days’ use. A getaway driver no matter our location. HGTV houses with white walls and minimal character in the likes of “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Character and humanity are out. Being human and having human tastes are two different things. Looking at a city like Washington, D.C., with low, neoclassical buildings and a layout reminiscent of Paris, makes me think about the possibilities of architecture that favors character over modernity.
There is life in architecture until it loses its humanity, its character and its warmth. Even “2001” has some character along with an undeniably majestic sense of scope; and so do quite a few well-known modernist structures, such as the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. And yet, the outliers do not deny the erasure of character that often occurs when buildings with historical significance or detailed and iconic styles are overshadowed by a constant need for “new” and “simple” and “corporate.” Who knows? Another “skinny tower” might be right around the corner any second.
This is the opinion of Conor Drafz, a freshman English major from Chicago. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
