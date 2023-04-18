When I turned 16, there was only one thing on my birthday wish list: a tattoo. I wasn’t sure exactly where I wanted it or which of the 114 designs on my Pinterest shortlist I would get, but I knew I wanted one — more than one actually. My Puerto Rican parents, however, were completely against this idea, fearful of the potential consequences of my desire to adorn my body with permanent art.
“You’re gonna hate that when you're 40,” my mom told me. “What will your future employers think when you show up to a courtroom completely covered in tattoos?”
Three years and four — soon to be five — tattoos later, I’ve held multiple steady jobs while having some sick ink to commemorate various milestones I’ve reached along the way. Despite all those tattoos I’ll hate in 20 years, I’m attending a decently competitive university on an academic scholarship. Turns out, tattoos fall pretty low on the list of things colleges consider nowadays when looking at applicants and scholarship eligibility.
The stigma around outward appearance — tattoos, hair color or texture, piercings, fashion, etc. — is rooted in Eurocentric traditionalism. Historically, tattoos have been associated with marginalized groups, such as sailors, prisoners and some indigenous cultures. As a result, tattoos have been stigmatized as a sign of criminality or low social status.
Starting in the eighth century, tattooing was used to brand criminals. In Japan, a tattoo and its location would indicate the severity of a crime. For example, a person convicted of murder would receive a tattoo on their face, while if convicted of a lesser crime, the tattoo would be placed in a less visible location like the arm. Centuries later, it is no surprise that tattoos are seen as marks of sin and treachery in modern communities.
Despite its use as a distinguishing mark of dangerous criminals, much of the history of tattoos is rich in revolution, resistance and celebration. Some indigenous cultures, for example, have used tattoos as a demonstration of cultural identity and resistance against colonialism. Face tattoos are among the most frowned upon in professional settings, but for Native cultures like the Tongva here in California, face tattoos are a great honor, earned through achievement or a rise in status. Artist, writer and educator L. Frank Manriquez, descendant of the Tongva and Ajachmem tribes of Southern California, said in an interview with VOA News, “I’d thought about it [traditional Indigenous tattooing] for a long time… For me, it was about the connection, a way to hold hands across time with my women ancestors.”
Similarly to their use in indigenous communities, some African and African-American communities have used tattoos as a form of cultural expression and resistance against oppression. For thousands of years, tattoos were seen as a way of curing disease, protecting against spirits, showing affiliation towards certain groups/tribes and reflecting personality traits such as bravery, courage and social status in indigenous African communities.
The modern stigma around tattoos and professionalism is still, in many ways, influenced by racist attitudes. Studies focusing on women with tattoos have shown that individuals with visible tattoos are often judged as less competent and trustworthy than those without tattoos, even when the tattoos are not offensive or disruptive. This bias may be due in part to the association of tattoos with criminality or low social status, which can be tied to racial stereotypes.
Even today, there are many culturally relevant reasons for people to get tattoos. In an interview with Tattoodo, Tann, founder of Ink the Diaspora — a platform of visibility for marginalized groups’ (brown, black, womxn, trans, queer, non-binary, etc.) tattoo artists — explained that even within the tattoo industry, which has roots in non-European communities, whiteness is consistently idealized.
“I want to challenge the social norm of people thinking that because you are dark-skinned, your tattoos are seen as less significant,” said Tann. Through their initiative to sponsor safe spaces for the creative expression of marginalized groups, Tann hopes to shift the narrative within the industry and emphasize the universal significance of tattoos as a form of self expression and art across different communities.
Cross-generationally, tattoos have held great cultural significance, such as being used as a form of self-expression and resistance in many marginalized communities. While it seems obvious that outward appearance isn’t an indication of capability or the value you could bring to a company or institution, tattoos remain prohibitive in many workplaces. This stigma is absolutely absurd and rooted more in a rejection of otherness — where otherness means nonwhite — and an outward demonstration of naivety of history and culture, than any sort of factual evidence.
You’ve got around 80 years to exist, if you’re lucky. Get that tattoo and don’t look back — potential employers should look at your skills, not your skin.
This is the opinion of Mateo-Luis Planas, a freshman political science major from Bridgeport, Conn. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
