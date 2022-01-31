Westchester Park is a public park that's just three blocks south of the University's main campus; it's home to picnic tables, a skate park and the famous "Home of LAX" sign. And, until recently, it was also known for its large homeless encampmentent.
Students who have entered campus through the Loyola Boulevard gate likely passed by the encampment near Westchester Park on their way to classes. Alternatively, they may have seen the encampment on their way to get food from Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken or just walking around in the neighborhood. The unhoused were as much neighbors to the LMU student community as those with homes, and what was once an open park for residents changed into unavailable land and rows of tents.
Despite this major change in the neighborhood for many students returning to Westchester after a year and a half, there have been few on-campus initiatives or discussions regarding this local problem in comparison to the high-profile campus events about national issues like the Texas abortion law, climate change or intersectionality and racial identity.
This isn't to say that national issues aren't important or that there shouldn't be a discussion on campus about what we can do as a community; of course, there should be a conversation about them. It's just incongruous that these issues got more attention compared to something that was so close for many students.
"I think that a lot of people weren't aware of what was going on," said Fairooz Khan, a sophomore psychology major. "And it wasn't like they didn't care once they were told about it or whatever, but I think it was just the fact that it wasn't an issue that was brought up a lot or commonly discussed among every single student."
However, there were some students who did take notice of the encampment not too far from their campus and decided to actually do something positive about it.
"The fact that [these encampments] exist proves that we're not doing something right," said Grace Foreman, a sophomore political science and psychology double major and the founder and president of the Radical Care Coalition (RCC), a registered student organization (RSO) dedicated to addressing issues resulting from mass incarceration, including homelessness.
Khan is also the vice-president for the RCC and emphasized how homelessness is intertwined with mass incarceration as part of a "revolving door" between the two. As a way to support those living in the encampment, the RCC launched a Palm Walk fundraiser for money and physical goods in mid-November.
On Nov. 29, the RCC announced on Instagram that they had raised over $1000 for the encampment as a result of the fundraiser, but that success was cut short by poor timing stating.
That same day, a notice of major cleaning from the city government was posted near the encampment detailing a sweep of 7114 W. Manchester Ave, the street that borders Westchester Park that's also perpendicular to Loyola Boulevard, to take place on Dec. 1.
The sweep had been in progress for a few weeks before then, but this announcement marked a symbolic end to the encampment.
"To allow for the cleaning to take place, the City will remove personal property located in depicted cleaning areas after 6 a.m.," the notice described.
"We’re disgusted to announce the sweep of the Westchester Park encampment, and commit to spreading resources across various [L.A.] encampments in the area," the RCC's post read.
"We had been working towards our encampment project all semester and then we found out it was getting swept through an article," said Beata Landes, a sophomore theatre arts major and secretary for RCC.
Since then, there was another sweep announced on Dec. 20 that took place two days later, this time beyond the street and directly into Westchester Park. Khan also alluded to the intersection of the sweeps on this encampment and the wider impacts of policies like the amended 41.18 ordinance of L.A. Municipal Code limiting where people can rest in and obstruct the public right-of-way as connected targeting of the unhoused in District 11.
Whether or not these policies of sweeps of 41.18 have hurt or helped the unhoused should be a point of civil discussion. They have their supporters and defenders, and there is no one way to combat homelessness while making a better community, as I've written for The Loyolan in the past.
There's an argument that since the park is now cleared of any semblance of settlement, tax-paying citizens get to enjoy the park that they pay for. At the same time, RCC sees the situation differently.
"It's not because of the encampment that they don't have park space or that they don't have baseball fields. It's because of the problems that are causing homeless people to have [a] house here," said Khan.
"I hardly see anyone go to that park, and it's already been swept," added Foreman. "I think that's proof that people who say those types of things are just saying that because they're against the people who live there."
"Clearly it wasn't that important if they're not going," said Foreman. "It's an issue with your taxes going to the wrong places."
However, even with these debates over what has been done, there should have at least been more community involvement from students about doing more. What RCC did was inspirational, but that was done while most of the student community was silent. Especially with the lack of strong political leadership in our district, a student-led movement—or, at the bare minimum, awareness—could have proved more valuable.
Much of the ire and responsibility for the homelessness crisis in the University's district has been directed toward the city councilmember for our district, Mike Bonin. As a staunch progressive, Bonin's response to homelessness in his district has frustrated residents with residents.
For instance, the Loyolan reported last April about a proposal to install cabin communities and have safe camping. While this proposal was eventually widely approved in September, there's no sign of that plan being implemented in the now swept park.
Additionally, it was reported in June 2021 that a city council staff member sent an email to the City Attorney’s office to complain about the presence of a homeless person blocking the entrance to the city council office near the University's Westchester campus, according to KTTV.
Homelessness was a big factor in the failed recall attempt against Bonin launched last year, and the problems resulting from encampments in public spaces—especially to the detriment of local businesses and tourists—propelled Bonin into the national conservative mediascape.
The RCC, which is by no means a right-wing RSO, are also not fans of Bonin, though more so for him failing to live up to his ostensibly progressive ideals while presenting progressive rhetoric.
"We feel very strongly about how much we don't like him and his policies," said Foreman. "No one even qualified for the housing he supposedly gave them, and the housing is really anything but adequate. And he made so much of his campaign about how much he's willing to help unhoused individuals, when in reality he's ... pushing them away for the sake of making this city look more pretty or nice to look at."
As previously reported by the Loyolan, University students already don't have the best reputation in the neighborhood, especially after we came back last semester. Do we want to add apathy to the homelessness crisis to that list of things that define our reputation in this community?
It's high time more students not only pay attention to the homelessness happening in their neighborhood but also act upon the issue. Our city shouldn't have people living in our parks if we can work to put them in homes.
This can be accomplished through advocating for more available, denser housing, providing direct monetary support to the communities that need it the most or just by making topics like the Westchester Park encampment a bigger deal in our easily isolated and gated campus environment.
We need to do something now before it's too late to do anything at all.
