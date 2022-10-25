In the LA mayoral race, homelessness has become a core issue for leading candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass amid a worsening national homelessness crisis. Over the last few decades, it’s become clear that the modern approach to fixing homelessness is woefully ineffective, sinking money into a vicious cycle we aren’t bothering to stop. The last several years have seen a massive step in the right direction, but obsessing over the cost of ending homelessness is a grave error.
The pandemic interrupted the annual national homeless census, but in January 2020, there were over half a million homeless people in the United States, disproportionately people of color due to systems of downward economic mobility. California has the largest homeless population of any state because it has two of the biggest cities in the country, and large cities bring large homeless populations with them. The brutal housing markets in Los Angeles and San Francisco have exacerbated this problem for years, forcing people out of homes because of how unaffordable the renter’s market has become.
Not all homeless people can be accounted for by rough housing markets; however, temporary homelessness accounts for most of the Californian homeless population. The remaining third is a phenomenon known as chronic homelessness. People are classified as chronically homeless when they “have a disability — including serious mental illness, chronic substance use disorders or chronic medical issues — and who are homeless repeatedly for long periods of time” according to the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
“The Cost of Long-Term Homelessness in Central Florida” is a 2014 study that tracked a decade of costs expended by the community on the chronically homeless across three Florida districts. These costs included “inpatient hospitalizations, emergency room fees, incarceration and other systems associated with homelessness,” all of which were estimated to cost the community over $30,000 a year per person. In contrast, the study concluded that investing in stable rehousing for these people would’ve cost only $10,000 a year per person and would actually set them up to participate in the economy and become self-sufficient.
Everything about our current system, from the absurd enforcement costs of homelessness — like clearing out a homeless encampment for the Super Bowl — to the medical costs, is a staggering inefficiency. People experiencing homelessness aren’t even given the chance to participate in the national economy because there isn’t a route for them to get out under the immense weight of poverty. The chronically homeless spend years being shuffled between the streets, homeless shelters, hospitals and jail cells.
It’s hard to conceptualize, but since the existence of chronic homelessness is an unending, cyclical burden on the economy and government resources, any cost for a permanent solution to homelessness is worth it.
“Housing First” is a simple name for a simple solution to homelessness that is backed up by scientific consensus. The plan is intuitive — if people are unable to break the cycle of intense poverty without shelter, then they should be given shelter. These initiatives have found that because chronic homelessness is usually rooted in addiction and mental health struggles, it is best dealt with when the person has access to stable housing.
In the same way that you can’t teach a drowning person to swim until you bring them to dry land, you can’t treat mental illness or addiction for a victim of chronic homelessness until they’re safely housed.
Finland already proved this with an implementation of housing first policy that completely eradicated domestic homelessness. Three decades ago, Finland started renovating every homeless shelter into apartments (instead of mass sleeping areas), and either providing them to the homeless for free or under market price. Then, the individual would be enrolled in substance abuse and mental health programs based on need, which too was massively successful. The Finnish approach was a masterful implementation of highly effective policy, and we’d do well to take note of it.
Both mayoral candidates, Bass and Caruso, have their own specific plans for dealing with homelessness in LA which, in my opinion, don't adequately address the crisis. Despite 41,000 people estimated to be homeless in the city of LA, both candidates have aimed for only 15,000 people to be given temporary and permanent housing. Caruso has committed to a further 15,000 “sleeping pods” and shelters, which I already demonstrated wouldn’t actually solve anything.
Californian politicians are highly progressive, so it’s no surprise that both leading mayoral candidates are willing to support housing initiatives to tackle homelessness, but the split focus on shelters and the caveat of “tiny homes” instead of apartments or proper housing is concerning. Additionally, the root cause of rising homelessness — the inflated housing market — isn’t actually addressed when the government is investing in pushing people onto government land and into tiny homes instead of competing under market price.
That’s why the solutions proposed by our mayoral candidates, and many discussions around homelessness are flawed, as California governor Gavin Newsom said, “Shelters solve sleep, but housing and supportive services solve homelessness.”
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a sophomore economics major from Dublin, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
