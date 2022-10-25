After years of degrading, sexualizing and disrespecting women, as well as sharing his antisemitic and racist views, it's time to put Kanye West to rest.
Kanye West, who is now legally referred to as ‘Ye,’ has become one of the most controversial celebrities in recent memory. This week, Ye’s name has resurfaced on the internet due to his recent antisemitic remarks and has earned a suspension from some social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.
Prior to this recent scandal, Ye debuted a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during Paris Fashion Week at his Season 9 Yeezy show. This fueled backlash, especially from users on Twitter, which led Ye to go on a social media rampage.
Fox News aired a two-part interview with Tucker Carlson and Ye. During this interview, Ye rants about the media and his ties to the Clinton, Trump and Kushner families, as well as shared negative comments on popstar Lizzo's weight, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and abortion rights, and that's just scratching the surface.
Following the backlash over the T-shirt controversy, Ye shared a photo where he implied that rapper Shaun "Diddy" Combs was being ruled by Jewish people after Combs spoke negatively on Ye's shirt and referred to it as "not a joke." Ye responded to Combs in a deleted screenshot, "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me." To add to this, he tweeted disturbing and disgusting thoughts, which were removed by Twitter.
I don’t care who you are, how much money you make or how famous you may be — this is absolutely not okay. Ye fans have worshiped him, overlooking or even agreeing with these comments and behavior. Neo-Nazis are calling him “the greatest since Hitler.” He is feeding into this neo-Nazi rhetoric on his platform to hundreds of millions of fans around the world.
In a world where we are striving for equality and peace, Ye spits inexcusable obscenities which speak to his followers. Ye’s outspoken bigotry has inspired antisemites and racists. Members of a hate group agreed with Ye's comments, flying a banner that read "Kanye is right about the Jews" while performing the Nazi salute over the 405 freeway in Los Angeles. Thankfully, I’m not the only one who is disgusted by Ye's words and behavior, as several of his brand partnerships have terminated their agreements with him.
Ye’s media agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has cut all ties with him. Other companies such as Gap, Balenciaga, JPMorgan Chase and Vogue have also decided to dissociate from him.
Ye stated in a video, “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me.” Well, they can and they did. On Oct. 25, Adidas announced that they are terminating all Yeezy products. When you lose business, you lose money. That same day, Forbes announced that Ye is no longer a billionaire.
Due to his recent antisemitic remarks, MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a statement on Monday that Ye's completed documentary will be thrown in the trash. CAA's decision to drop Ye and cancel his documentary comes after United Talent Agency’s CEO Jeremy Zimmer issued a company-wide memo on Sunday night condemning antisemitism and calling for a boycott of Ye.
I’m relieved that some people in positions of power or influence are aware that Ye’s words are hate speech. His public bigotry could lead to hate crimes. He has too much power and influence, and it worries me how far this is going. He needs to be silenced. His statements cannot be ignored. Condemn celebrities who spread lies and incite hatred. You may not take them seriously, but someone else does. Antisemitism is not a joke.
I’m always an advocate for giving people the benefit of the doubt and believing that people can grow, but a line must be drawn. As someone from a family that practices Judaism, I can confidently say that Ye is pouring salt on wounds that won’t heal.
It is our responsibility to speak out against antisemitism. Hateful actions and words, whether motivated by complete ignorance, mental instability or malice, should never be tolerated.
This is the opinion of Jessica Mingalone, a senior journalism major from Upper Saddle River, N.J. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
