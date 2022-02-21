Every few months, A24 drops another teaser for an “elevated” horror movie. We all know the term, and we all know the sort of movie it refers to — think "Midsommar" or "The Witch." While A24 is not the only member in the revolution, it is undoubtedly the leader. In every generation, specific entertainment trends belong to the designated period. Years later, that generation looks back on what defined the era of their youth. I think when our generation is all grown up with kids and a summer house in Montauk, we will remember a video of Addison Rae’s dancing more than the movies we went to see.
"Trending" is a synonym for importance. Currently, the number of trends shoved down our throats is more than overwhelming. The rapid pace in which trends ascend and burst into oblivion is quicker than the blink of an eye. Fashion, food, movies, music; all can shift instantly, often silently, when so much content is created and discarded every day. Does anybody care enough to make fun of VSCO girls anymore? When is the last time you saw a fidget spinner in the flesh? I think a homogenous culture bears little relevance when the proponents of that culture are so bored with each new thing that they drop it almost instantly.
The same goes for entertainment, which thrives on trends to produce more and more content on all platforms at all times. Netflix stands as the most glaring example of trend-based production. At face value, Netflix is the enemy of creative ideas. Within 2019 alone the front runner in streaming giants released 371 original programs. I’m sure they’re all winners.
An exemplary product of the company’s lackluster programming is the recent “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” reboot. The movie—if we can call it that—incorporates a variety of tropes common today that reinforce the culture of unoriginal thinking, smack dash writing and forced messaging. Essentially, a group of influencer hipsters—highly relatable to the youngsters—encounter serial killer Leatherface. Do not let me forget to mention that the flick tackles gun violence, gentrification and the long-term effects of trauma. This seems totally reasonable for a slasher movie with only an 80-minute runtime. “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” contains a multitude of other flaws, but these are the most vital to discuss for their relationship to the current moment. Hot topics are an easy shortcut. If the movie doesn’t feel like legitimately exploring them, it can just throw them in there to pad the runtime of a cheaply made, poorly conceived project.
The strength of Netflix’s system is in how disposable its content is. Disposability reigns supreme. No one will be talking about this movie in a week because ten more subpar shows and movies will premiere in no time. Releasing 371 programs distracts from the quality of the product. Plenty of content like “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” exists on Netflix and similar platforms in large numbers. Hot button issues combined with young and hip dialogue and neon filters pass the time as perfectly empty background noise. And that’s perfect for the target audience, evidenced by Netflix’s 24.9 billion annual revenue in 2020.
When Martin Scorsese wrote an ode to Federico Fellini in Harper’s Magazine about his love for cinema and fear for its future, he differentiated between movies and content. "'Content' became a business term for all moving images: a David Lean movie, a cat video, a Super Bowl commercial, a superhero sequel, a series episode,” he wrote. Streaming platforms thrive on content to group together different types of entertainment. They know that many audiences, especially younger viewers, see little distinction between the value in Truffaut and the value in TikTok. The latter only existed for five years before reaching an annual revenue of 4.6 billion in 2021.
The endless stream of content is worrisome. Like most of the trends it seeks to emulate—look no further than the Netflix miniseries literally called “Clickbait”—it goes out of style fast. The quantity of entertainment has replaced the quality. More content means less incentive to pay attention. To quote Debbie Harry in “Videodrome,” “I think we live in overstimulated times.” Now, it’s rare for someone to watch something and critique its artistic value. It’s about “what happens in the plot?,” “what ideology does it support?” or “what good is it if I watch the whole thing or skip to the end?” To be honest, these are fair considerations when most of the content is geared towards half-hearted viewing. Much of the time, no questions are asked at all. A movie is just content. A YouTube video is just content.
So, how does A24 and other similar companies fit into this mess? A24 consistently produces flicks that reflect its own agenda. On the surface, it rejects the notion of quantity over quality. It represents more than a desire to produce artistically-striking work. However, this substance is a facade. I struggle with independent studios like A24 or Neon or even the more elevated releases from Blumhouse. Many of their movies descend into hollow mood pieces that feel more like clickbait than genuine artistic expression. However, I also treasure the continuation of these theatrical releases because it is all we have left. It can be frustrating to feel torn between two opposite, yet repetitive, choices. It’s either tuning in to boring background noise or going to see a movie like “Lamb” which has seemingly the same musical theme from the Ari Aster films with a bit more pretension.
I think we as the audience give too much credit to anything that defies the accepted mold of passive entertainment because there are simply not enough engaging options. With the release of so much content I am in awe of how little there is to remember. Art should challenge the status quo, culturally and aesthetically. Already, a great number of people seem over the moon for “X” a new elevated horror film from A24 that looks a great deal like what we’ve seen before.
An overload of content and the failure of enough theatrical movies to establish independence outside of the aesthetic norms contribute to our overstimulation. As I write this article, I have a television episode playing in the background. I need it to play in order to work, and yet I give no attention to the program. Part of the reason I obsess over classic films is because they demand me to pay attention. Paying attention is tough when so much of what we consume is meant to do the exact opposite. We crave something constantly, yet we seem to gain nothing.
This is the opinion of Conor Drafz, a freshman English major from Chicago. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
