At the university level, classes prioritize active participation above several other qualities in students. Within the first week back at school, a few things were noticeably different from last semester. Off to a fairly grim start for most, the fully online class format presented the expected set of personal and technical mishaps. A lone benefit was the lower chance of getting unexpectedly called on by a professor.
During those two weeks I experienced bad connections, lack of motivation, lack of engagement and a reservation to speak out loud while the entire class watched the disaster through their computers. The latter is a challenge that extends past online learning, exacerbated in in-person settings. What I’m referring to is the educational monolith that in past years has effectively trampled the method of lecture and listen: listen and speak up.
Plainly put, I think I think class participation is overvalued. As an introvert forced into an extroverted environment, I can certainly say that I am not a better nor a worse learner because of it. I’ve gotten more value out of watching reruns of “25,000 Dollar Pyramid” than raising my hand to comment on philosophical theory. Whichever way each person connects to the class material is subjective, with several examples of people in favor of participation and others not so much. A main gripe that I possess in regard to participation points is that they often assume every student absorbs material in a similar fashion.
“I feel like class participation is important, but grading students based on that is unfair,” says Marnae Manriquez, freshman journalism major.
She continues, “When teachers are checking off your name while talking … it just felt so unfair to introverted students to explain how participation favorites talkative students."
Professors constantly speak about participation’s necessity, echoed in various think pieces and advice articles that examine why it deserves to be actively measured. Although the encouragement of class participation in universities existed prior to the current era, it feels as though its buzzy popularity increased rapidly in the past decade. Whether or not participation should be required is a question I, along with others in learning or teaching positions, have questioned.
As someone with social anxiety, I’ve struggled to participate from middle school onward, yet it was treated with far less consequence. When I was in high school, participation was typically more of an option outside of scheduled debates and speeches. Now that I am in college, the practice is much more rigorous, and it is taken as one of the most vital—if not the most vital—components in the classroom.
As a university student, I find the emphasis on participation detracts from talents that more introverted learners have to offer. Sophomore communications major, Olive Sun, expresses “I don’t think it should be graded as harshly,” citing limitations for students that result from nervousness and social anxiety.
One of the supposed benefits of classroom participation is that it encourages students to think more critically about the material at hand. This is understandable for professors in discussion-based classes, as participation allows them to figure out who knows what. But the assumption that this is objective truth rather than a limited perspective does a disservice to students who avoid participating because of social anxiety or have a difficulty processing information at the same rate as others. Whatever certain students’ reasoning behind not speaking up may be, the assumption that they demonstrate an insufficient educational and professional ability reigns incredibly false.
“Class participation in one of my classes last semester was 10% of the grade, and that just felt really unfair to those who cannot speak up in class because they lose out in the situation,” adds Manriquez. This echoes a sentiment I share regarding a class I had dropped earlier this semester, in which participation counted for 20% of the final grade.
I find it strange how it not only becomes a component of the class experience, but seemingly the most important one. All teachers and professors have every right to run their class however they decide. Yet I can’t help but feel as though they’ve gathered together to make the collective student body suffer, at least those who struggle to conjure sufficient courage or self-confidence. That sounds overly dramatic, and it is. However, just because the classroom space is safe or nonjudgmental, does not mean anxiety takes a break.
Plenty of students see easy points and no problem in constant participatory activity. This mindset is admirable, but it’s also not for me, and not for many others whose anxious brain doesn’t pause to discuss something like the complexities of the U.S. housing crisis in front of twenty-plus people. Colleges need to offer more solutions to class participation than what is given. Instead of an all or nothing expectation, maybe participation can take more forms than literally speaking up.
A theology class I had taken last semester offered the substitute of an online discussion board for those who felt uncomfortable participating in class. This article—in favor of participation—writes about changing the methods of encouraging student discussion, moving away from a grade-based incentive. Furthermore, some professors have ruled out the priority it typically receives in comparison to other elements of the learning environment. Ultimately, although the practice is not inherently negative, it must adjust to an environment that is more inclusive of learners who don't fit within the expected mold.
This is the opinion of Conor Drafz, a freshman English major from Chicago.
