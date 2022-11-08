To my excitement, ASLMU announced on Oct. 24 that all LMU students have access to a free New York Times subscription. As someone who has been paying for the same subscription out of my own pocket for the past couple of years, I am appreciative of this free access. Yet, the fact remains that the New York Times is merely one of the hundreds of news websites that has a paywall in place that forces readers to pay a subscription fee in order to consume the full catalog of their reporting.
In fact, according to research conducted in 2019, 15 out of the top 25 most-visited news sites in the U.S. had paywalls blocking their content from non-paying readers. The number of sites that request payment is continuing to increase as well, with another research study from the same year showing that out of 212 news organizations across seven countries in the U.S. and Europe, 69% of them had some payment model, which was a 4.5% increase since two years prior in 2017.
As a college student with a part-time minimum wage job, as much as I would like to, it is unfeasible for me to have multiple subscriptions to news sites on top of the monthly payment plans I already have with other services like Spotify and Netflix. This means that I inevitably limit myself to getting news from a singular news organization that I choose to subscribe to — and this is where the biggest problem with paywalls lies.
In short, the problem with paywalls is that it encourages readers to limit themselves to heavily consuming news from a single source that aligns with their pre-existing beliefs.
Matthew Dewey, Ph.D., a clinical assistant professor of interdisciplinary media at LMU explained how people are only likely to choose to consume news content that fits their political views.
“Why do people pay for subscriptions? Because they think they’re gonna get higher-quality news. The problem is that most of the time it's higher-quality news based on what they agree with,” said Dewey. “I mean, would you pay a subscription to a news organization that you do not agree with their political [views]?”
This comes to play on the side of the news organization as well.
“Generally any type of internet business is going to identify their audience and identify the things that their audiences like and dislike ... So it's smart for [a] news agency to be like ‘who is our audience and how can we make our content more attractive to that particular audience?’” said Dewey. “When we start having paywalls and you start curating information then you are going to just bias the news towards those who will pay and what interests them.”
All of this creates an echo chamber for consumers where, due to both selection by the readers and curation by the companies to appease them, people are only exposed to narratives that fit into the way they perceive the world and its politics. As Dewey puts it, news builds a “political imagination” that its subscribers abide by and form their opinion around. This has always been the case, but the existence of paywalls and their limitations of exposure has heightened its effect, which explains the rise of radical ideologies we continue to see.
As someone who works in journalism, I understand more than anyone else that these paywalls are measures that are necessary to support good work — at least that’s what we are led to believe in this current structure of journalism.
Tackling the fundamental reason why journalism needs to rely on paywalls to stay afloat is part of a bigger structural issue to get into another time. In the meantime, the increase in paywalls can be dealt with on our end as readers by diversifying the way we consume the news.
The great thing about our internet is that there is an abundance of news content that can be consumed for free and is objectively good work. Whether it be YouTube videos that break down the current political landscape, tweets by political analysts or other lesser-known but free publications, there is a rich array of content that we can utilize to educate ourselves. We have always tied the legitimacy of reporting to the reputability of the news organization, but it may be time that we depart from this idea.
Dewey stated what a new form of journalistic consumption may look like for readers going forward. "I think if anything paywalls have driven people to find alternative different news sources and that’s not necessarily all bad. I think it also forces us to be more literate news consumers."
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a senior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
