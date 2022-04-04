The Global Policy Institute (GPI), which serves as LMU's foreign policy think tank, has announced its annual book award for 2022 to Richard Falk's "Public Intellectual: The Life of a Citizen Pilgrim." His ideas not only raise important questions but express his approval for how our campus embraces progressive values while recognizing controversial figures.
Since 2016, the GPI has given an award to the book that made a difference within the institute. All those who teach foreign policy and international relations at the University are asked to nominate a book if they so choose, and the GPI narrows down around seven or eight choices through internal discussions and votes until one book wins.
Previous winners have included Steven Levitsky's and Daniel Ziblatt's "How Democracies Die" in 2019 and Joseph S. Nye, Jr.'s "Is the American Century Over?" in 2017.
"We were trying to figure out how we could make an impact, how we could reward excellence, and also, to be perfectly honest, how we could get great scholars to come to campus," said Dr. Michael Genovese, the president of the Global Policy Institute.
In fact, Falk has a unique connection to LMU — he taught Professor Tom Plate, a distinguished scholar of Asian and Asian American studies at LMU.
In their email announcement of the 2022 GPI Book Award, the GPI highlighted Falk's credentials as an academic in the international relations sphere. It covered the majority of his work from his involvement in the International Court of Justice to his most notable work on the United Nations Human Rights Council covering human rights in the Palestinian territories.
"In that high-profile role, his critical findings on the repression and denial of human rights for Palestinians eventually led to him being banned from Israel," the announcement read.
However, unlike past authors who've had their books awarded by the GPI — all of whom are fairly non-controversial — Falk is an extremely provocative figure with a history of divisive statements and affiliations.
In the past, Falk has been accused of promoting antisemitism in his criticism of Israel, particularly from pro-Israel organizations like UN Watch. He has also promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories. However, he has pushed back against the label of being a conspiracy theorist.
More recently, Falk has platformed the far-left genocide denial website The Grayzone for its report on a chemical weapons probe in Syria. Falk is also one of the founders behind Berlin Group 21 — a Bashar al-Assad-friendly organization attempting to sow doubt about the aforementioned probe. That group has connections to an explicit pro-Assad propaganda network that has spread disinformation about Assad's use of chemical weapons, according to the investigative site Bellingcat.
For a more direct look into his own genocide denial, Falk co-wrote an article with chavista Alfred-Maurice de Zayas for the website Counterpunch saying that “evidence-free allegations of ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang, China, are unworthy of any country,” arguing that claims of genocide against Uyghurs “[have] been so crassly instrumentalized to beat the drums of Sinophobia” for the West’s own Machiavellian reasons. In another interview, Falk has called allegations of the Uyghur genocide "irresponsible," even though he has repeatedly abused the term to describe Israel's conflict with Gaza and the West Bank.
"Public Intellectual" is not as abrasive as his public statements, being as it is part autobiography, part policy discussion. However, Falk does use the loaded terms "ethnic cleansing" and "apartheid" to describe Israel's independence and contemporary society, and his anti-American stance combined with the autobiographical nature of the book also leads to a whitewashing of dictators while demonizing more democratic leaders.
For example, an early anecdote talks about Falk's son making a documentary about Cuban life, with a compromise being made with Castro over the presentation of Cuba's "antipathy to homosexuality." This is one part of Falk's self-described sympathies for the Cuban Revolution, which has produced one of the least democratic regimes in the Americas.
Despite those admittedly minor thorns, most of the book is incredibly thoughtful. It is not a hateful screed, but a reflective introspection about finding identity in an increasingly complicated world.
Falk is nothing if not an engaging writer, and his decades of experience combined with everyday life stories captures a life well-lived, with an appreciation for arts and culture. There is some small humor in his retrospectives on early life and college. His perspective of anti-tribalism is one I hadn't heard of before, and I'm glad that the GPI has drawn attention to this book for students like myself who think a lot about their identity to broader concepts of nation-states.
In short, it got me thinking.
"The United States does not have a rich tradition of public intellectuals," said Dr. Genovese. "We had our Tom Deweys in the past, and today, who?"
"The role of public intellectual is incredibly difficult; we have a few on our campus who've served in that function, who are not only highly regarded scholars, but also present their work to the general public, to a broader public. You're crossing boundaries, and it's tough to do."
Back to the question at hand. I've written previously for The Loyolan about the fraught relationship between the University wanting to present itself as progressive while past and present events on campus proving that presentation difficult. This book award is another point in that relationship.
How can we present ourselves as an anti-racist, progressive utopia of campus while also awarding a book whose author has expressed so many questionable statements?
I do not think that we should cancel Falk for his book getting awarded just because he has expressed some opinions that I might find abhorrent. It would be a truly unethical action for any University to take, and it would cut us off from having a spirited and much needed perspective for our education.
I've argued that a student group's pro-choice fundraiser for Planned Parenthood should have the right to take place on our Catholic campus, even though I'm a pro-life Catholic. I'm not going to abandon supporting an ideologically diverse campus just because I happen to disagree with one author, and I'd rather not attend a University that demands its students think one certain way.
Also, despite his opinions, Falk is not someone who intentionally says provocative things just to be provocative. He might be disagreeable, but he is educated and fervent in what he believes in.
"I don't always like [Falk's] evidence, I don't always agree with his evidence, I think there's counter-evidence in some of these cases, but he presents it as a scholar what as a public intellectual would," said Dr. Genovese.
"The controversies at Berkeley and elsewhere ... those are people, left and right, who want to be there to cause a splash," continued Dr. Genovese. "I think we can talk about controversial things with people who I am, and the University, might be opposed to."
The point of books like "Public Intellectual" and authors like Falk is to get us to challenge our preconceptions and hear out new ideas, even if we completely disagree with them. It's unreasonable for everyone who reads or enjoys a book like "Public Intellectual" to agree with everything the author has said and done. That's part of our uniqueness and the importance of engaging with works like these. We shouldn't just shout them down and throw them out.
"If someone said, 'Well, he says I disagree with ...,' my answer is, 'I disagree with a lot of what he says, too,'" said Dr. Genovese. "If one says, 'And we shouldn't have him here,' that's where I part company."
"Public Intellectual" even has an anecdote from Falk on the right to express disagreeable speech on college campuses, with members of the far-right John Birch Society attempting to kick out a left-wing professor during a lecture. That rings stronger today more than ever.
I don't agree with much of what Falk says, and a lot of what he has said deserves the criticism it has gotten. But I can't deny that he is a voice worth listening to or that "Public Intellectual" is worth your time; the book's recognition from the GPI is well-deserved.
