Self-care has become a buzzword in recent years, with countless products and services marketed towards people looking to build healthy habits in the name of self-improvement. Unfortunately for the average, broke-as-dirt, college student, this trend has also led to a significant commercialization of self-care, with companies more interested in making a profit than promoting genuine self-betterment practices.
The internet will tell you simply taking care of yourself in traditional ways isn’t enough; in fact, many influencers will have you believe that you’re going about it completely wrong, and if you just buy this overpriced green juice, your life will be changed forever.
As finals approach, it's important to be mindful of your health and avoid falling into the trap of believing that self-care is solely about buying into the latest fads. Actual self-care is about taking the time to prioritize your physical, emotional and mental health, rather than simply gathering products marketed as “hacks” to circumvent genuinely taking care of yourself. The fact of the matter is, if you’re trying to prioritize your health, there isn’t much you can do to that'll be more effective than a decent night of sleep, exercising and eating enough.
In fact, many of the most effective self-care practices are completely free or low-cost. For example, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, getting sunlight and connecting with loved ones are all scientifically proven to boost serotonin and dopamine levels — or “happy hormones” — and reduce stress.
It's important to remember that self-care isn't always glamorous or easy. It may involve setting boundaries with friends or family, seeking therapy or confronting uncomfortable emotions. These practices may not have the allure of an all-inclusive spa day or an online shopping spree, but they are essential components of a truly healthy self-care routine.
The commercialization of self-care has created a culture of consumerism in which individuals are encouraged to prioritize their appearance and material possessions over their actual well-being. This so-called “wellness culture” can lead to a dangerous cycle of consumption and emptiness, where people are constantly seeking out new products and experiences in an attempt to fill an emotional void instead of actually processing those emotions in a healthy way.
The general consensus: this cycle is crudely ineffective. At the end of the day, no amount of 17-step-skin-care routines or CBD bath bombs are going to help you pass your final or truly ease test anxieties, and your brain knows that.
As finals loom on the horizon, it's essential to resist wellness culture and prioritize genuine self-care practices. This may involve taking a break from social media, saying no to excessive spending and focusing on simple, low-cost self-care habits that truly nourish your mind, body and soul during these demanding times.
Feel Good Finals, sponsored by the William H. Hannon Library, LMU FitWell, Campus Safety Services, KXLU, Student Psychological Services, LMU Bookstore and Housing will provide free stress-relieving events on campus running from April 25 through May 4. The co-sponsored events include coloring, origami, barn therapy and free snacks to encourage LMU students to make conscious efforts to care for their mental health during the stress of finals.
With the finish line in sight, it’s so easy to buy into what the self-care industry is selling, but you have to remember that it is just that: an industry that exploits your vulnerabilities and desperation to assuage the stressors of college life. While it may offer some helpful products and services, it's important to recognize that true self-care is about much more than simply buying stuff. By prioritizing genuine self-care practices and resisting the pressure to constantly consume, we can truly care for ourselves in a way that is sustainable, fulfilling and genuinely helpful.
Close your wallet, prioritize your health and actually take care of yourself during finals week.
This is the opinion of Mateo-Luis Planas, a freshman political science major from Bridgeport, Conn. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
