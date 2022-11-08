Suburbia. Whether you like it or not, it's what most of the United States looks like today. To some people, it's a goal to one day live in a nice house, surrounded by other houses in a quaint town. These small towns retain their character by the rules of zoning, a code for what buildings can look like and be used for. In small towns, the zoning is typically restricted to only allow mostly single-family homes to be built, which are detached houses meant to be the residence of one family.
Now imagine the second most populated city in the U.S.: Los Angeles. One would imagine that a small town and a city such as LA would be drastically different. However, about 75% of LA is zoned no differently than a small town.
Sure, single-family zoning makes sense in the suburbs, but in a city like LA, how could this work? Well it hasn’t worked — we are in the midst of a housing and environmental crisis.
Single-family zoning makes it illegal to build apartments, condos, duplexes and any other form of housing that contains multiple residences. Because of unnecessary single-family zoning limiting housing construction, our housing supply has not been able to keep up with job and population growth. Furthermore, the sprawl created by the majority of single-family zoning has led to Angelenos’ dependence on cars. The extensive car usage and infrastructure made necessary by single-family zoning has led to various environmental consequences.
Both of these issues make upzoning necessary. By upzoning I mean, permitting existing properties to be used for purposes beyond only single-family use.
As an urban area, LA is home to a large number of unmarried adults. Such demographics typically don’t live in a single-family house of their own, yet our city is zoned as if they do.
By upzoning LA neighborhoods to create more appropriately sized homes in the form of apartments or condos, we can create more homes that can fulfill the needs of our city's urban demographics.
A popular fear of upzoning is the construction of towering apartment buildings. However, it's important to understand that appropriate height limits can still be maintained while allowing more housing to be built in the same area. A duplex or triplex can reasonably be built in the same area that a single-family home would otherwise occupy — especially when they’re built with complementary architectural styles to the existing neighborhood.
By allowing additional housing to be constructed in existing neighborhoods, we can increase the supply of housing in order to compete with our state’s high housing demand.
Some people argue that we cannot build LA any denser because of our limited utilities and infrastructure. Their solution is to continue the horizontal sprawl that LA has become infamous for. Ironically, this solution finds itself in conflict with another popular concern: the environment. Some people are under the impression that denser cities are worse for the environment, which is quite the opposite. By building denser rather than continuing our city’s habit of sprawl, we can preserve more of the natural environment around us.
Single-family zoning isn’t only an issue with housing. Such zoning also makes convenient neighborhood small businesses illegal near where people live. This means that opening a small deli or coffee shop on the same street as people's homes is often illegal.
This makes it practically impossible to get anywhere without driving because the only areas typically zoned to allow businesses are busy, non-residential streets. This is a big reason you might not see people outside in your neighborhood; unless they’re walking a dog or going on a walk around the block. Exclusively single-family zoning means that local businesses are typically not zoned to exist in the same neighborhood that people live.
It is typically argued that allowing commercial uses in neighborhoods would create additional traffic. It has been studied that mixing commercial and denser residential zoning has been found to actually reduce traffic as people can get what they need right in the neighborhood without the need to drive.
By reducing our need to drive to get to the places we need, we are also preventing further unnecessary harm to our environment. Interestingly enough, by reducing the need to drive, we can actually make housing even more affordable.
Because driving is the leading form of transportation in LA, building parking spaces is legally required when constructing new buildings. Building parking is very expensive and consumes lots of space. The space required for parking reduces the livable space in buildings, and thus limits the housing supply. By reducing our reliance on cars, we can decrease our need for parking space and instead create more livable space.
LA is no small town, it's a city. In order to allow this city to thrive, we must reduce single-family zoning. By allowing denser housing with nearby necessities, we can combat our housing and environmental crises at the same time.
This is the opinion of Rudy Goldman, a sophomore management major from Redondo Beach, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.