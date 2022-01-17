You may have been on a family vacation when you heard the news. Perhaps you were lounging in your childhood bedroom, breathing in the sights and smells of home life. It could even be that you spent winter break in isolation, being one of many students who contracted the omicron variant of COVID-19 in December. Regardless of where you were on Dec. 21, Provost Thomas Poon’s email likely transcended whichever task you were occupied with beforehand and shattered that final illusion of normalcy once again.
A little notification appears on your lock screen—that’s strange, grades aren’t supposed to come out till the 24th—and you swipe up, eager to clear your feed of LMU’s most recent email. You tap the strip of screen with the subject line titled “Updates to the Start of Spring 2022," and your eyes narrow immediately. Just then, several group chats explode with activity in reaction to the words you keep reading over and over: “We will conduct the first two weeks of instruction (Jan. 10—Jan. 21) virtually.”
Well, that's one way to tell us.
For students, that email meant the all-too-familiar sensation of more questions than answers and the prospect of an entire semester in the suffocating confines of Zoom breakout rooms, Microsoft Teams groups and welcome back (sort of!) emails.
“I, as many students at LMU, find it unnecessary to hold classes online,” said senior political science major Stephanie Martinez. “No, I don’t think we will be back after two weeks. My best assumption is that the date will continue to be pushed back.”
Three weeks later, small bands of students and individual stragglers shuffle to classes that won’t be held in the captivating thresholds of academic buildings — instead, the faint squeaking of desk chairs, the clickity-clack of keyboard keys and the constant din of your roommate’s Zoom meeting signals the disappointing start of a semester online.
“The first two weeks going virtual is a bummer,” said sophomore philosophy major Brisa Vaughan. “I don’t think it stopped the [COVID-19] cases as we saw last time we went virtual. If students were on campus you could at least control where they are … everyone is on the loose now.”
Campus doesn’t look quite as empty as it did during the 2020-'21 academic year, but the sheer lack of student population is just as unsettling. Sacred Heart Chapel chimes every 15 minutes to a deserted Sunken Garden. Small groups of friends flit nervously across the Lair, eager to find scraps of food that qualify as passable for human consumption. Burns Recreation Center is empty and mysterious as squat racks, free weights and treadmills collect dust.
“People are COVID-fatigued and they’re frustrated, and everybody wants this to be over with,” acknowledged Terri Mangione, Ph.D., dean of students and vice president for Student Affairs. “But the omicron variant is a very contagious variant, and we want to try to keep people as safe as possible.”
Its difficult to be a school administrator at a time like this. Student opinions on campus issues tend to vary wildly, and there are comparable delays at other L.A. County universities and colleges. In fact, in direct contrast to LMU, USC’s online announcement strongly encouraged students to remain at home and off campus for the first two weeks of instruction.
“I like to allow students and families to have a choice, and every family situation is very, very different,” explained Mangione. “We opened the residence halls because we wanted to make sure that students who felt safer here, who just wanted to be back in Los Angeles, could be.”
Yet I would say that, by and large, the student body is expressing a lot more skepticism about returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 24 than previously expected. In fact, when this publication reported on Provost Poon’s initial email on Dec. 21, our Instagram page was flooded (well, maybe more like drizzled) with student comments that expressed varying degrees of fear, anger and anxiety.
ASLMU President Brion Dennis reported receiving similar feedback. “From my perspective, the general reaction has been angst. I think it's going both ways with people who accept that we must go online and those who are upset at the University's decision. It is just the exhaustion from living in a state of uncertainty since 2020.”
“I hope people can look to all that we've accomplished as a community these past years and they won't see this as a wall but will instead see it as a temporary inconvenience,” they added.
Perhaps the universities of L.A. County will never be able to reconcile the importance of live instruction with the potential risks of COVID-19 — what they can do, however, is delay the tuition refund date until students are guaranteed a safe return to classroom instruction. “Personally, I can’t learn in the same way as I do with in-person classes, and my major is pretty dependent on collaboration and hands-on experience,” said junior film production major Jasmyn White. “Without a change in tuition it feels like I’m paying a lot for very little in return.”
For upperclassmen, the possibility of two full years of online learning clashes with the ideal college experience they were promised by their parents, older siblings and John Landis’ "Animal House" (1978). There’s a big difference between absorbing engaging, in-class instruction versus sitting alone while your patchy internet connection grates against a virtual lecture that everyone wants to leave as soon as possible.
Furthermore, why was the school’s outreach so abrupt? Four days into winter break and LMU unboxes the kind of unwanted Christmas gift that disappointing uncles usually provide. If the school can write and produce a holiday video with music that was mixed by President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D., they can pay for another video explaining why at least one eighth of the spring semester will be experienced online.
LMU is an active member of the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities, and is comparing health risks with its counterparts as Jan. 24, the proposed first day of in-person classes, approaches. Provost Thomas Poon—who addressed the Dec. 21 letter to students—commented in pragmatic fashion about the developing situation.
“What would be gained from going another week online? That’s what we have to think about. We know that some institutions have issued extensions to their remote [learning],” said Poon.
“All of this data will be coming to a head early this week when we discuss it,” he added. “The main question for me is, what does another week really buy us? Our students really need to be back in the classroom, [especially] students in the sciences, and the studio arts, and performing arts.”
As of Jan. 15, the tuition refund sum has already been sliced to 50%. The best-case scenario, then, is that we’re all back in classrooms on Jan. 24 — but it still won’t make us as students any less anxious when the next “From the Office of the Provost” email pops up on our phones.
This is the opinion of Chris Benis, a junior marketing major from Seattle. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
