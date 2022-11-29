Classes have started back up the week of Monday, Nov. 28, after a half-week break for Thanksgiving that began on Nov. 23. As a second-year student, I’ve already experienced two half-week breaks in my time at LMU — Thanksgiving and Easter last school year — and I’m now sure that they imminently need to be changed.
In my personal experience, classes are usually canceled during the Monday and Tuesday of half-week breaks — of my four classes this semester, three were canceled outright, while one held a hybrid session. Each of my professors who canceled class cited a history of low attendance for classes held on the two days prior to the break.
As a student who flew home a full week before Thanksgiving, I can attest to the temptation to skip a couple days of class. However, a norm of canceling or changing classes because students refuse to attend them is an obviously broken system, so I spoke to students around campus to see how they’d been impacted by it.
I spoke to Brence Platner, a junior film and TV production major, as he arrived on campus on Monday, returning from a trip to Florida to see family. Despite his classes not being canceled, he explained that the decision to skip Monday and Tuesday was an easy one, “especially because [he lives] far away in Florida, [he] would rather be home with family.”
Caitlin Ohashi, a freshman marketing major, left campus on the Saturday before Thanksgiving to reunite with family in Hawaii. Since three of her four classes had been canceled, she felt comfortable skipping class on Monday and Tuesday, but she mentioned that she wanted more clarity about the system. Ohashi explained that she had to pay extra to change her flight because she only found out about classes being canceled a week before Thanksgiving.
As anyone would, she decided to fly out on Saturday but had to pay a premium for the last-minute change. In my freshman year, I’d gotten lucky and heard that classes during Thanksgiving week are usually canceled, but I can imagine Ohashi’s frustration. The weird equilibrium of class cancellation, deferral and hybrid learning is not communicated at all, and being forced to pay extra for that would be infuriating.
Ohashi further mentioned that her professors hadn’t even canceled class because they projected low attendance, but rather because “it wouldn’t make sense to have a lecture if we couldn’t continue it [on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday]”. I hadn’t heard this perspective before, but it’s just another way that the half-week system is less than ideal.
Perhaps the most poignant insight, though, came from Graham Beattie, an assistant professor of economics at LMU. Having spoken to other professors about the situation recently, he agreed that the outright cancellation of classes was a problem but had a caveat to any potential solution. “If we just cancel that week of class, will people start taking off on Thursday, Wednesday [of the previous week]?” he posited. After all, it would be tempting to get an extra day of break by skipping just one day of classes.
However, I think this argument is largely invalidated by the fact that, as Beattie initially conceded, “more and more professors are canceling classes or [moving to Zoom] for that week.” Eventually, students will be presented with the choice to skip classes on the previous week anyway, because classes on Monday and Tuesday will be canceled or accounted for as a given.
Also, the major advantage of skipping class on Monday and Tuesday is that two days of missing classes earn you four days of vacation time — while I’m sure attendance will drop in the couple of days before Thanksgiving break if the half-week was fixed, students could start skipping those days even with the half-week system. After all, we’ve all begun to expect classes to be canceled during that week anyway.
I absolutely understand the concern to preserve learning hours wherever possible as we near finals, but we can’t move forward with a system where professors don’t see a point to hold class because students hardly attend. It punishes students like Ohashi, who are caught unaware by this unnecessary complication, because the obvious solution still isn’t being implemented.
Of course, in order to extend half-week breaks by two days, LMU would need to add school days to the schedule. Considering we have a 17-week summer break, I don't see these minor adjustments being an issue.
We have a half-week system that clearly doesn’t work, as it leaves both students and professors scrambling to plan around a break for no real gain. Honestly, I’d be fine if all classes were asynchronous or on Zoom for Monday and Tuesday of a break week, but there needs to be consistency and clear communication if that’s the choice. It doesn’t have to be a full nine days of vacation like Spring Break, but it certainly cannot continue to live in the gray.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a sophomore economics major from Dublin, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
