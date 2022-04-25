How odd is it that a year from now, I will be walking down Alumni Mall for my very own commencement ceremony, yet I have never even seen what the school looks like during graduation? In fact, I don’t even know what campus looks like in May, and I am just witnessing for the first time how beautifully the flowers bloom on the bluff during the month of April.
This is the weird crossroad that the current juniors, the class of 2023, are put in. Despite the fact that we will be seniors in less than a month (yikes), this is also the first time we are completing a full year of college in person. As I am sure has been the case for many of my peers, the past two months I have been experiencing for the first time — along with the underclassmen — events like formals, culture shows and senior send-offs, filling in the gaps that were left in our freshman year two years ago.
Mason Cooney, junior economics and finance double major, emphasizes how enjoyable it has been to finally spend a full year at college after returning to in-person classes. “It’s been really fun being able to stay here when the weather goes from being colder to warmer and I’ve been able to do more with my friends,” she remarked. “This year I’m grateful I have more face-to-face time with my teachers and I can hang around after class and talk to them more and build relationships with them.”
Erin Hong, a student in the premedical post-baccalaureate program, shares a similar experience, reflecting on her first year at LMU. “It was so much better than it was finishing online just because you can connect with people in person and connect with your professors so everything feels a lot more doable. And also, you have all these connections with fellow students,” she noted.
That's not to say that this year came with its own challenges adjusting back into in-person college.
Mia Scalise, a junior finance major, expresses some challenges she faced coming back in person. “[There’s been] definitely a big change, having to wake up earlier and commute to class because I live off-campus. So for someone who goes to bed really late and doesn't wake up early, it's definitely been an adjustment not being able to just open my computer and log into my zoom real quick,” she commented. “But I feel like I definitely am able to pay attention more, connect more with people, which is nice. I feel like I’ve been able to learn a lot this semester.”
Hong shares a similar experience. “I think [commuting] was the biggest thing. I’m commuting from home too so ... it's like around 50 minutes to an hour and a half ... that's the one thing that’s been hard. But even then, it's been so much better in person.”
Noah Powell, freshman recording arts major, reflects on starting college after finishing the last half of high school remotely and the challenges it came with, sharing. “[It’s been] definitely a big change because not only is it a different school but its also in-person compared to having finished highs school remotely. It was challenging socially, just trying to get to know people after being socially distant for so long and having a very small social battery.”
The sophomore class faced problems of their own, uniquely having started their LMU experience completely online. Amanda Wong, a sophomore marketing major, laments having missed that extra year and having to have come on-campus in the middle of their college career. “I felt like a freshman coming in and it's kind of sad because I feel like I wasted an entire year,” she noted. “But [being in person] has been pretty good, making a lot of friends and new connections and the learning experience has definitely changed from Zoom.”
As the year successfully draws to a close for the first time since spring 2019, I think it is important to reflect on this year and pat ourselves on the back for everything that we managed to do this year. I know it’s easy to compare everything from how events were organized or how clubs were run to pre-COVID times, saying that things were better, that we’ve not lived up to previous standards in this way or that. However, we must realize how much effort went into bringing campus life back even close to what it has been in the past despite the hiatus and give ourselves credit for all that we’ve accomplished.
If we learned anything from COVID, it's that we mustn’t take anything for granted and we should appreciate the time we have here on campus as much as we can. Especially for us class of 2023, we only have one more year left even though we just finished our first full year.
“It’s so sad ... I was just saying bye to a bunch of seniors that I know and I haven’t really grasped that we are going to be heading in to our last year too, it's sad,” Cooney expresses.
“[It’s] weird because I still feel like a sophomore sometimes because I missed out on a lot,” Scalise adds on. “But I’m also excited to get older and be a senior. I feel like there's a lot of fun senior activities; so it's sad and exciting at the same time.”
As a junior myself, it’s scary, since I think a lot of the school is defined by the current graduating class. With the class of 2022 having been the only class to know the full ins and outs of LMU during the pre-COVID times, we have relied on them greatly for guidance in every aspect of our campus life. The senior class had really taken the reins this year, helping the rest of us navigate our in-person college experience. To imagine a campus without them is terrifying and lonely. But with one full year finally under our belt, I think we could be ready to take on the next year as the oldest class on campus.
Thank you class of 2022 for all that you’ve done.
Class of 2023, 2024 and 2025, I think we got it from now. It's scary, but we can do it.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
