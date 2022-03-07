Once again, I’m embarrassed to admit that I’m from Florida.
It’s been a few weeks since Florida’s House of Representatives passed the “Parental Rights in Education” Bill — more accurately coined the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” — which would prohibit the discussion around sexual orientation and gender identity in classroom instruction. Florida’s Republican-dominated House of Representatives approved the bill in a 69-47 vote in late February. The bill is expected to pass the Senate floor this Monday, ultimately sending off the bill to Governor Ron DeSantis for the final push.
In order to better understand the harm that this bill will cause, it’s important to fully comprehend what it is and what it’s about. The Don’t Say Gay bill is specifically designed to limit discussion of the LGBTQ+ community in public school classrooms by funneling the conversation around these topics as “instruction.” In addition to banning discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity, the bill also allows parents to sue school districts and take legal action if they believe a teacher is breaking their “fundamental rights” by allowing these conversations to take place.
Supporters of the bill are trying to emphasize that the bill states flagrant instruction has to be considered “not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” However, this idea itself is extremely dangerous. What is considered “appropriate” will vary drastically from person-to-person and could potentially create a classroom in which LGBTQ+ youth are unable to express themselves and feel supported by their peers and educators.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize how harmful and hateful this bill has the potential to be, both for LGBTQ+ students and teachers, yet many are turning a blind eye to the research-backed facts and refusing to acknowledge the indisputable harm. Research conducted through the Trevor Project has found that “LGBTQ+ youth who learned about LGBTQ+ issues or people in classes at school had 23% lower odds of reporting a suicide attempt in the past year.” With a statistic like that, how could we possibly allow a bill like this to be passed?
There is also the matter of censorship that teachers will be forced to endure – altering their own speech and having to navigate difficult conversations that they can no longer have with their students. This sort of filter will foster an environment in which both student and teacher feel uncomfortable and inadequately supported.
My own mother is a teacher at a Florida school; it frustrates me deeply to know that her classroom experience, and her students, may be forced to change the way they interact with one another, potentially causing a rift in their healthy class dynamic.
Though this bill does not directly affect us as LMU students, it has the potential to create a ripple effect that can trickle down and affect how LGBTQ+ students feel in general, ultimately setting the ground for similar bills that could be passed across the nation. Educational spaces are meant to embrace the diversity of their students, yet bills like the Don’t Say Gay Bill are setting us back and fostering environments where LGBTQ+ students no longer feel supported. Due to the required parental access added to this bill, there is also an additional concern throughout the LGBTQ+ community on students being “outed” to an unsupportive family member, something that could be extremely harmful and potentially dangerous.
There is no other way around it — the Don’t Say Gay Bill is hateful and discriminatory. Not only that, it opens up a floodgate of possibilities to outright ban students from discussing LGBTQ+ history and their own personal experiences in the classroom. Language is extremely important, and the language surrounding this bill has the potential to encourage school districts to completely eliminate the identity of LGBTQ+ students.
Governor Ron DeSantis can claim whatever he wants, continuing to spew his homophobic and transphobic rhetoric, but the purpose behind this bill is clear: you are alienating children and teachers who deserve the right to own and embrace their identity.
This is the opinion of Isabella Victoriano, a junior communication studies major from Miami. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.