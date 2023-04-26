Disclaimer: Discussion of eating disorders
During a year with over 400 drafted anti-trans legislative bills and counting, trans representation is more vital than ever. However, a push for more trans visibility begs the question: is the media accurately representing trans women?
Recent years have seen many transfeminine (transgender women) celebrities entering the public sphere. From musicians to actresses and models, transgender women have been entering industries and breaking boundaries left and right.
Celebrities like Hunter Schafer from “Euphoria” and Zión Moreno from “Gossip Girl” make audiences fall in love with their onscreen characters. Talented musical artists like Arca and Ethel Cain create earnest soundscapes for millions of listeners worldwide. On the runway, models like Teddy Quinlivan and Hari Nef exude confidence as they lend their talents to a menagerie of famous fashion designers.
Despite the incredible opportunities these artists are creating for other transgender women in their wake, there is an increasingly concerning pattern: to be a visible trans woman, one must be thin and pass as traditionally cis.
Womanhood as a whole is no stranger to unrealistic beauty standards, but these standards are especially obvious when the small group of trans women in the public eye is so unvaried. The reason for this trend is obvious — a conventionally attractive and perfectly passing trans woman is easier for cis audiences to accept.
Gaining acceptance from cis, heteronormative audiences is a difficult and slow process, as people are initially hesitant to accept change. The clearest example of this lies in the popular media representations of gay and lesbian people over the last few decades.
When gay and lesbian couples first appeared on television, they were presented through a decidedly heteronormative lens. Gay couples consisted of a stereotypically masculine man partnered with a very feminine man who took on the traditional roles of women in a relationship. The same was true for depictions of lesbian women, with an emphasis on traditional heteronormative roles of masculine and feminine.
This representation, although clearly displaying gay couples on television, is reductive in hindsight. It perpetuated the idea that gay couples should function with the exact same roles as straight couples — and while these tropes may be less common, they're certainly still present in modern media.
Similarly, the media has conditioned the average consumer to expect particular archetypal images when presented with trans women on their screens. For years, the only image of trans women in popular media was either a dying sex worker killed by her disgusted, betrayed lover or a humorous caricature of a hulking figure in a wig and a dress.
Perpetuated by media like "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "The Jerry Springer Show" and just about every crime show on the air in the early 2000s, the popular image of the transgender woman was tainted by traumatic imagery, cheap visual gags and comedic quips about genitalia. Conventionally beautiful trans women like Hunter Schafer and her role on "Euphoria" allow an opportunity to slowly reverse this narrative and allow complex character portrayals of openly trans women to exist in the mainstream media.
Although the trans community may be making slow progress with the majority of society, this pattern of only incredibly thin transgender women getting visibility is especially detrimental to the movement.
A study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that transfeminine college students were more than four times more likely to report an eating disorder diagnosis such as anorexia nervosa or bulimia than their cisgender female counterparts. Transfeminine students were also two times more likely to report eating disorder symptoms such as purging. When the only trans women onscreen are becoming increasingly thinner, it makes sense that impressionable trans women who look up to these celebrities would do whatever they can to feel the same acceptance from society.
Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of the restricted representation of transgender women in media is the way that it creates a correlation between passing — navigating the world without being “clocked” as transgender — and body weight.
When all of the beautiful, passable trans women on album covers and runways display thin frames and near impossibly-defined bodies, it creates a societal correlation between beauty and body weight. It tells transgender women that to pass, you must lose weight.
This is something I’m especially familiar with. As a transgender woman, I’ve struggled with anorexia for almost four years, fueled by this idea of passibility through the loss of body weight. I have memories of waking up harrowed and dizzy, hoping that one day, if I just skipped one more meal, it would allow me to conform to the conventional feminine beauty standards which I witnessed being celebrated all around me.
Realistically, I understand that I will never look the way that these models and actresses do. I transitioned later in my life than many of these famous trans women, and no amount of surgery or hormones will compact my 6-foot 3-inch frame into a perfectly demure female form. Yet, these ideas of unattainable beauty still haunt me, and I can only imagine this being the reality for many other trans women.
Imagine how different that reality could be if the younger me had seen trans women who looked more like me, who looked more like my other transfeminine friends. The conventionally beautiful trans women we see in the media deserve everything that they’ve worked for, and I couldn't be more grateful for the dialogues they’ve been able to start purely by being visibly transgender.
It’s time to see trans women of all shapes and sizes in media because trans women are a diverse, varied group of individuals who all deserve to see girls who look like them represented and to have the opportunity to be celebrated.
This is the opinion of Erik VonSosen, a senior communication studies major from San Francisco. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
