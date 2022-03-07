Upon our return to campus after spring break, you may have noticed massive lamp post banners advertising for a new campaign from LMU to show off its progressive bonafides.
The Inclusive History and Images Project (IHIP), as part of the University's controversially received Anti-Racism Project launched in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, is a collection of historical documents that aims to "accumulate, archive and amplify" the overlooked stories of minority members of the University.
"An audio/visual archive will serve as a living resource for scholars, researchers, and the greater public through the William H. Hannon Library’s University Archives," the IHIP website reads. "[IHIP] will serve as an educational incubator for current students with internships, academic credit and opportunities to develop research and archiving skills."
The latter part of the IHIP's statement may be true, but a bigger purpose of the IHIP is effective University advertising for prospective donors and students. IHIP has gotten a massive marketing push on Palm Walk and Alumni Mall with QR codes and slogans like "There's more to this story," coinciding with many high schoolers' visits to college campuses and an equally big marketing push for Day of Giving.
After all, class credit and internship opportunities with the Hannon Library are rarely sold the same way we sell our basketball team.
Looking at the online collection available at this point, it's entirely images, mostly of diverse people living their lives at the University without a care in the world, with the occasional sub-collection of progressive protest pictures during the Trump era.
The closest parallel this project reminded me of was the Voyager Golden Records. For those unaware, these were phonograph records sent into outer space along with the Voyager probes intended as time capsules to represent humanity for any aliens that found the probes. Consciously, nothing about war, politics, nationalities or religion showed up on the records; it was all happy stock people interspersed with images of nature.
Many of the images on the records, like the one of a gymnast or people using scientific equipment, look indistinguishable from images seen in the IHIP collection, for better and for worse.
As a positive promo for humanity, the records work as intended; but as a historical document of what people are really like, they’re hardly accurate or honest. Sadly, human history is full of violence and bigotry, and the records seem overly optimistic compared to the modern day reality.
I see the same problem with the IHIP — its goal as advertising for people to visit, apply and pour money into the University is admirably met, but as an educational resource to learn how we can better our community against prejudice, it's unhelpful.
For instance, one of the major images that's been used for the campaign isf a protestor at an undocumented student support rally the day after Donald Trump's election with a rainbow t-shirt saying "can't even think straight." It's an intersectional look at the fight for both LGBT+ rights and immigrant rights, both of which have troubled recent histories on campus.
In 1990, the Alliance of Gays and Lesbians (AGL) was a group of students that aimed to secure the freedom of assembly for LGBT+ students and become a visible group on campus.
However, a poll of students at the time showed that 59% were against the club being approved on campus, compared to only 35% who were in favor, according to the L.A. Times. Efforts by the faculty senate and ASLMU were similarly not entirely pro-LGBT+, and it would take another 20 years after AGL's efforts for the University to have an Office of LGBT Student Services on campus.
When it comes to the fight for LGBT+ rights portrayed in the IHIP, there is no fight, and barely a mention of dissent that clearly existed at that time. Against who was that fight against?
Having taken place at a rally about immigration, the image of the protestor also leaves out the recent complications toward securing immigrant rights on campus. Earlier that same year that, a wall to support immigration rights on campus was vandalized. Chaos at the federal level regarding DACA reverberated at the LMU level. Pro-immigrant activism was co-opted by pro-life activism, muddying the waters on the specific problems facing immigrants.
As a result of all this, anti-immigrant and xenophobic attitudes gained a stronger foothold on campus over the next few years, which in turn provoked anti-free speech attitudes of pulling down posters and demanding hate speech laws on campus.
None of this is mentioned or hinted at in the IHIP. In fact, for as recent as some of these fights have been, much of the project seems dated in contrast to current issues.
The rights and representation of the unborn, international students, the unhoused or more general fights for rights like freedom of speech or religious pluralism—or censorship and religious supremacy, as some would prefer it—are either absent or underplayed in the IHIP, even though they’ve transformed into some of the most heated debates on campus when it comes to inclusivity.
This isn't to criticize the documentation and historical archiving work done at the University. When presenting such archival work, the Hannon Library and University have done excellent online posts in the past showing the divisions and conflicts at the University; such as a series of photos between supporters and opponents of future president George H.W. Bush during a campaign stop on campus.
In another example, an Instagram post from the Hannon Library showed a 1993 flyer from the Alliance of Gay and Lesbian Students (AGLS) that had a note at the bottom stating that it was not an officially recognized group on campus, putting a spotlight on a tumultuous time not that long ago.
I'm not saying that we shouldn’t have positive stories and messages about those who fought for human rights at the University, nor am I saying that we should present obvious bigotry in a sympathetic light, such as Confederate statues. As I wrote for The Loyolan defending of the St. Junípero Serra statue on campus, history shouldn’t be lionized by partisans or vandalized by radicals.
There is no telling what the future of inclusivity on campus could look like, but we'll need a full history to help craft a better future. For now, that history is being used to advertise progressivism, but fails to account for the fight to get there.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a senior environmental science major from San Antonio. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
