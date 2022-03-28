Like many other students, I didn't have the chance to watch the Academy Awards ceremony live last night. However, as soon as I opened social media, I knew I had to be part of the conversation surrounding the Oscars — though not because of the films being awarded.
At the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, presenter Chris Rock made a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith at the expense of her alopecia — a condition which causes hair loss — by making a reference to "G.I. Jane." In response, Will Smith, Jada’s husband, walked up onto the stage and slapped Rock across the face before walking back to his seat and shouting at the presenter. Smith later won his first Oscar for "King Richard" without apologizing to Rock, capping off the night’s most confusing moment.
This whole episode became the most discussed event of the night, with people online either taking sides in the conflict or making jokes out of it, with references to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Everybody Hates Chris” making up most of my personal Twitter feed.
That divide between hot takes and humor continued into the real world, with students at LMU having their own reactions to the now-infamous slap.
"I felt that the Oscars slap was probably not deserved, but also a little bit funny at the same time," said Henry Merten, a junior political science major.
"I personally felt like it was staged; Chris Rock kind of ate the hit too well," said Cormac McCain, a sophomore entrepreneurship major. "But after watching Will Smith's reaction, it looked pretty realistic."
"I think Will Smith is trapped with Jada, and she is manipulating him, and she is just horrible, and he's the GOAT," said Rene Perez, a sophomore international relations major. "But that was a bad decision from him."
Given the widespread controversy, I also felt the need to share an opinion and join the fray. The whole world is talking about this, and I couldn't help but deliver my nuanced take.
However, after a while of mulling it over and seemingly hearing everyone’s opinion on it, I feel exhausted and without a side in the conflict.
While it is not okay to mock someone's health, a bad joke doesn’t justify the far worse act of actual, criminal violence or a lack of self-awareness or forgiveness. Smith apologized a day after the fact, and what should have been a moment for growth instead became a battleground for anyone to make up their own opinions. It’s just pure ugliness that amounts to nothing.
"We were laughing in the moment, but that's about it," said Perez.
The Academy Awards have been no stranger to controversy; unfortunately, those controversies are often better remembered and associated with the Oscars than the films themselves. The on-screen violence of last night might be a first, but it follows in the footsteps of partisan speeches and booing diversity.
Overall, it's a shame to everyone who worked hard on these movies to be left in the dust on the one night that the greater public shares an appreciation for the art of film-making. As discussed in a previous piece from the opinion section of The Loyolan, there are so many people who work on these movies that don’t get the recognition they deserve for working on the less glamorous roles behind the scenes.
Instead of talking about the care those people put into works audiences love to see, we’ve been wasting our time debating which side of a slap on television is more deserving of hate and cancellation.
Ironically, the ceremony included a moment of silence to draw attention to the violence in Ukraine, and yet the moment that defined the night was ripe with violence and hatred. Is this what we want the evening to be remembered for, or do we want to celebrate what people like to talk about, which is movies?
"It's pretty interesting that the main discourse has become that moment instead of, you know, possibly the discourse around, you know, the importance of ASL within cinema, especially with 'Coda' winning best picture," said Jacob Gold, a sophomore film and media studies major. "Even though that's a big moment, not a lot of people have talked about that."
As a former film and television production major, I know the feeling someone has when they want to create art in this industry. They have stories to tell and messages to be heard, and those messages can call for peace in times of strife. Now would be a good time to have those messages amplified through celebrated art.
The Academy Awards should be an opportunity to show filmmakers at their best, not their worst. As a campus that continues to produce new filmmakers and artists, let’s learn from the Smith-Rock controversy and aim to put more love into that art rather than smear it with scandal and violence.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a senior environmental science major from San Antonio. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.