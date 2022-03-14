Every year the Oscars ceremony surpasses its three-hour time slot to accommodate over 20 awards. We all watch in anticipation of who and what will win each category.
Could Jane Campion beat Spielberg for Best Director? Is “Drive My Car" next in line for an international Best Picture win?
Amidst the excitement are bloated speeches and a host—or three—who can’t keep the self-congratulatory in-jokes to a minimum. Cutting out less-championed categories as a first resort to make a more concise ceremony seems more than a little outrageous.
Academy President Dave Rubin made a statement that this move will “provide more time and opportunity for audience entertainment and engagement through comedy, musical numbers, film clip packages and movie tributes.” I think the decision just highlights how much the ceremony is a glorified vanity project rather than a showcase of talent. The categories being cut from broadcast are Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Sound, Documentary (Short Subject), Short Film (Animated) and Short Film (Live Action).
That is a hefty amount of behind-the-scenes representation that the ceremony is skimping out on. Technically, the winners will receive their awards during broadcast. However, it will be shown on replay rather than live. No big moment and no emotional speech. As long as we have more time for Jessica Chastain’s Best Actress speech, we’re good to go, right?
Does anyone value the Academy Awards as an accurate barometer of quality? Numerous pieces over the years have commented on the lack of diversity, the politics behind the big category wins and the absurdity of judging art objectively. While I have to agree on all of these points, I admit I get excited for the Oscars every year. It’s a fun event. Guessing the big winners and judging how well a host performs may not justify three hours of air time, but an event of this scale is hard to miss. The Academy is not God; their awards are just entertainment.
However, one serious facet of the show I admire is seeing editors, makeup artists and other underrepresented roles get the opportunity for greater exposure, more career potential and the mere chance to celebrate a nomination or a win.
Cutting these categories essentially for entertainment purposes is rude to the nominees and ignores that the Oscars is often not the spectacle we play it up to be. If anything, the most entertaining portion of the show is the red carpet before the awards ceremony even begins, which already gives a platform to the nominees in major categories.
Here is where the big names and upcoming stars get to shine. I don’t recall E! scrambling to interview the director of the winning Documentary (Short Subject). That’s what the actual awards are for. Underneath the glitz, glamour and spectacle of sanctimonious celebrities is room for quieter voices to be heard.
“The academy has always valued celebrity and status over all else,” claimed Anabella Mortenson, sophomore film and television production major. As an aspiring film editor with an interest in production design, she noted just how much work goes regularly unnoticed. She added, “Taking this opportunity away tells the average Oscars viewer that these categories are less valuable and worthy of screen time.”
The marginalization of these categories undermines the extraordinary effort put into the projects. Film editors and art directors, while paid less than directors or producers, make a decent amount on average. In spite of comparable efforts, their contributions often go unnoticed. Directors of shorts only see their work presented theatrically if it is for a certain company that starts with a “D” and ends with a profit.
Whether they enter underrepresented fields by choice or on their way to larger productions, these creators deserve just as much, if not more, awards show attention as the rest.
I yearn for more innocent days when awkwardly cutting off a speech with background music seemed offensive. At least then we could have a genuine laugh amidst the canned jokes. Jimmy Kimmel is decent, but he’s no Billy Crystal, and I doubt this year’s hosts are either. Speaking of, need to cut the ceremony short? Let’s add three hosts. Or how about the unnecessary previews of each Best Picture nominee throughout the show? That’s got to add at least three minutes of screen time, only to list them in full at the end of the show when the award is legitimately presented. I struggle to understand the academy’s decision to strip away recognition from the people who need it. Eliminating the live broadcast of these wins to save time leaves the impression that these artists are disposable in comparison to the stars.
The Academy Award for Best Popular Film is another hot-button issue among viewers and industry members. The Oscars not only represent celebrity and status, as Mortenson said, but ratings, as the Best Popular Film award demonstrates. The award is decided on by fans rather than the academy, and its appeal to a wide audience is telling of the Oscar's recent alterations.
In the late 1990s, annual viewership surpassed 50 million. By contrast, last year’s ceremony fell to just over 10 million viewers. These changes evidently serve to increase ratings, to appeal to the general public and maintain relevance. For the academy to leave out eight vital categories for the sake of time but leave in the announcement of a new category’s people-chosen winner is insulting — no matter the legitimacy of that award.
The Oscars should send a message about what is important, not appeal to a wider-audience which most likely won’t be swayed by a few changes in live broadcast anyway. All crew members deserve representation, and the academy has a lot of explaining to do.
This is the opinion of Conor Drafz, a freshman English major from Chicago. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
