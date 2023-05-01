As an international student from Japan, I don’t have a car — hell, I don’t even have an American driver’s license nor do I know how to drive.
All of my life, I have been spoiled by Tokyo’s world-class public transportation system. As much as I love Los Angeles for its beautiful beaches and gorgeous weather, the level of car dependency was something that I could never get behind. This has been a consistent schtick of mine — fun fact, the first article that I ever wrote for the Loyolan as a baby opinion intern was on why LA public transit is the worst and what we can do to improve it.
Despite my car-lessness, thanks to the kind-hearted, spontaneous and adventurous people I have met at LMU, I somehow managed to travel to every corner and crevice of LA imaginable during my four years here.
I’ve gone to beaches, national parks, museums, music festivals — the list keeps going. I even crossed city and state borders, having had my friends drive me to San Diego, the Bay Area, Las Vegas, and even Portland, and Seattle, all while never sitting behind the wheel.
Before you label me as a spoiled, annoying, needy friend, let me share with you the secrets to being the best passenger princess to ever grace LMU and show you how to accomplish a feat that is so rarely achieved by others: getting around LA for four years without a car.
1. Be down for anything and everything
Beggars can’t be choosers.
If you don’t have the luxury of going off campus when you want to, you have to jump on any opportunity that comes your way.
Throughout the entirety of freshman year, I don’t think I said “no” a single time. If any of my friends — or anyone on the first floor of Rains Hall as a matter of fact — asked me if I wanted to go somewhere, my answer was always, “I’m down.” When the COVID-19 pandemic hit at the end of my freshman year, I was so glad that I did. The experience of college abruptly ending and being shipped home made me realize that you never know when it might be the last time you see someone or go somewhere.
So if your friend wants to run to Target in the middle of the day, say you’re down and go with them — it doesn’t even matter that you don’t really need to buy anything. If your friend wants to grab Raising Cane’s at 2 a.m., go for it — it doesn’t matter if you’re on two hours of sleep and on the verge of collapsing. You’re not the one driving.
Take these opportunities, every single one of them, because every invitation is an opportunity to go somewhere new and make memories with your friends. Even the mundane things that ensue after you get into that car — like walking around the Culver City Mall eating Potato Corner on a random Wednesday evening or splitting a Strawberry and Cilantro Lime Cheesecake ice cream from Salt and Straw at 11 p.m. on a Monday night — are the moments you are going to look back on fondly years from now.
2. Plan! Plan! Plan! Always have ideas of things to do
Just because you’re not driving doesn’t mean you can take the back seat — you’re the passenger princess for a reason. To make up for the fact that you can’t drive others around, take charge of planning various expeditions.
Take into consideration the kind of things they like and how far they would be willing to drive. Plan out the logistics, make the group chat, initiate the plan and make it happen.
But never, ever force the driver to do something or drive somewhere they don’t want to. All of these adventures are contingent on the relationship and trust you have with the driver — don’t ruin it.
You may not be behind the wheel literally, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be behind the wheel of your college experience. In college, you can’t just wait for things to happen to you. Be intentional with what you spend your time doing and plan to make things happen. Your college experience is truly what you make of it; make sure that you are happy with what you’re doing.
3. Continue meeting new drivers — but know your trusted sidekick
The simplest key to being a successful passenger princess is to know a lot of drivers.
It’s always beneficial to be involved on campus and to know a lot of people. LMU is a perfectly-sized college where you can meet a lot of amazing people and experience incredible things by getting out of your comfort zone and inserting yourself in various organizations and communities.
Even before my first classes at LMU had officially started, I felt that I had met all the people I wanted to be friends with through International Student Orientation and Honors Summit. I had absolutely no intentions of joining the Asian Pacific Islander community — why would I? I just came from a country that was 99% Asian — but just because of one great conversation I had at the Student EXP Festival, I ended up joining. Little did I know then that I would meet the majority of my closest friends there and even serve on the e-board for two years.
I thought surely, I must be done meeting new people. But low-and-behold, during my sophomore year I needed money and ended up getting a job at the Loyolan over Zoom. This turned out to be the most impactful career decision of my time in college and allowed me to meet the talented, hard-working individuals that inspire me every day, many of whom I am lucky to now call my friends.
Long story short, throughout all four years of college you never stop meeting people. Don’t just retreat into your comfort zone and strictly drive around with the same person you met the first week of freshman year. Keep exploring, keep getting involved and keep getting to know your peers.
However, every passenger princess needs a trusty sidekick. Find your person — this is the driver you enlist for lengthy road trips and soul-searching odysseys. Know who your people are, and keep them close to your heart. When they need help, drop everything and be there for them, no questions asked. When you need them, they will be there for you too. They will always be the driver to your passenger princess.
4. Be the queen of aux
The prerequisite to being a successful passenger princess is to be good on aux and to always have banger playlists. It is your job to keep the driver awake and everyone else in the car hyped up.
Afraid that you don’t have good music taste? Don’t worry — being the queen of aux actually has less to do with your own music taste and more to do with how perceptive you are.
Always pay attention to the kind of music your friends like to listen to and remember their favorite songs and artists. Play songs that you know everyone in the car can sing along to and songs that you know your friends would want to hear at specific moments.
This all comes down to being a good listener. All of my life, I took pride in the fact that I was always the most talkative and outgoing of the group. I did not realize until I met my friends at LMU that true intelligence and compassion often come from those that listen. I have learned so much from them, and although I still can’t shut my mouth most of the time, I try to listen better.
You need to be a good listener to know a good song — and a good song can really go a long way.
5. Always be grateful
Last but not least, never forget to be thankful.
When they drop you off, always tell the driver, “Thanks for driving.” Every single time. Even if it’s the third time they’ve driven you that day.
Offer to pay for gas. If they don’t accept, pay for parking or get them boba once in a while.
Never get too spoiled, and don’t take for granted what you have or what your friends do for you. Driving is no easy task, and you always have it easier as the passenger princess.
Always be appreciative of what you have in front of you and of what you are able to experience here. Vocalize your gratitude to the people around you who make the experience what it is and let them know how much they mean to you.
For someone who talks a lot, I always hated being vulnerable and talking about my feelings because it was so “cringe.” The people I have met at LMU have taught me that being vulnerable is not a sign of weakness and that vocalizing your feelings toward others opens up an avenue for true closeness and connection. So go tell everyone how much you love them and how grateful you are for them. Go be cringe.
By following these five easy tips, you will become the best passenger princess in no time. While you’re at it, you might even have the most fulfilling college experience ever.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a senior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.