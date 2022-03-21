Part of the experiences of fraternities on college campuses is engaging in fraternal democracy, where male college students operate as one body voting on the important issues of the day that concern the fraternity rather than as chaotic individuals without order or purpose. Unfortunately, a recent episode at the University casts a shadow on the democratic values seen in fraternal life.
As previously reported by The Loyolan, the traditional practice of serenades, where sororities and fraternities perform song-and-dance numbers for each other, had come under fire recently over allegations of lap dances and alcohol-aligned hazing. As a result of these allegations, the Interfraternity Council (IFC) President Jackson Oehmler, junior film and television production major, and Collegiate Panhellenic Council (CPC) President Kennedy Smith, senior theatre arts major, issued a ban on serenades from the presidential level.
At first glance, this decision seems understandable, especially for a system as concerned with image as Greek life. The concerns over lap dances as part of serenades are legitimate concerns, and the respectable customs of fraternity brotherhood should not have to accompany such sexual add-ons, on top of occurring at a Catholic university.
However, the decision to outright ban serenades moving forward raises two uncomfortable questions about the future of Greek life at the University.
First, it presumes that the entire point of serenades were sexual in nature or revolved around lap dances and similarly provocative activity. Even given the aforementioned reporting of those kinds of serenades at the University, serenades are not solely that, and have gone on at other universities without such connotations. That sexuality could have been rooted out through other measures.
This presumption ties into a more complex anti-Greek life attitude, wherein Greek life as a whole is broadly condemned for its worst impulses rather than addressing and fixing its issues to highlight its successes. It's the classic throwing the baby out with the bathwater problem.
Much more importantly, the decision on the future of serenades was not decided democratically; it was a top-down decision by the IFC and CPC presidents. Suddenly, the democratic norms of how decisions usually apply in these circumstances were ignored in favor of a hierarchical decision.
According to the IFC constitution and bylaws, an outright ban on a traditional activity isn't written in the explicit duties of the president's authority or the president of the CPC. In fact, both bylaws and constitutions only prescribe such extra-textual duties to these officers through parliamentary procedure, i.e. through democratic means.
Given the reactions to the announcement of banning serenades, it seems as though that democratic process was not upheld. Anonymous accounts of going back on a vote and completing more executive actions were originally reported by the Loyolan when this story first became public knowledge.
What this suggests is a democratic discrepancy between the current positions of presidents in these fraternal organizations and the authorities granted to the presidents by the letter of the law and popular support of their fellow brothers and sisters.
Whether or not to ban serenades should not have been an executive decision, given how divisive the topic was within the fraternal community and how the office of the president traditionally operates for both groups. The most progressive action concerning serenades might not be taken, but that is the cost of democracy and everyone having a seat at a fraternal table.
If Greek life on campus is going to reflect the best of Greek values and culture, then true, direct democracy has to be part of that process. A controversial event like this ongoing serenades scandal should have been the time for that democracy to take root, or to at least create a new discussion about democratic accountability.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a senior environmental science major from San Antonio. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.