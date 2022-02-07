Jamie Lynn Spears is nothing without her sister, so Britney Spears’ lawyer would have us believe. At a time when Jamie Lynn could choose to mend wrongs, she instead opts for money over matriarch. Her shiny new memoir “Things I Should Have Said” works best as “Times I Should Have Shut the Hell Up." While the damage is done and repair may never be in order for the sisters’ relationship, the choice to profit off exploitative adversity is certainly not baffling. Memoirs are an extension of pop culture, and pop culture knows no boundaries.
Another cultural sensation is front and center after many years of being gone but not forgotten. Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” covers the romantic relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee from the mid-to late-'90s. The framing device is the sex tape released without their consent in 1995 and the drama that ensued following the widely publicized incident. The show’s concept, lazy albeit sensational, is an easy sell for audiences drawn to televised depictions of real-life mayhem. Who cares who was hurt when the whole ordeal is so entertaining?
Although I fully support creatives telling whatever story they desire to tell, the repetitive nature of books, movies and television uses real figures more than there is any reason to. Chances are, during the next movie you go see, there will be more than a few trailers featuring the promo “based on a true story.” True stories sell and tabloid entertainment sells big. I’m no stranger to indulging in trashy movies, but I believe the fine line between stoking the fire and adding salt to the wound is potentially dangerous.
In an ironic twist, Anderson never gave "Pam & Tommy" her approval. To create a show in part about violation of privacy without the consent of the victim it portrays opens up a bizarre discourse of what exactly the series aims to express. On a less surprising note, “Things I Should Have Said” was written without the consent of Jamie Lynn’s tormented sister. Her repeated self-promotion and mention of Britney has even led to a cease-and-desist letter. Yet these products live on, and the controversy surrounding them only intensifies their widespread circulation.
The two instances may be situationally different, but their similarities outweigh those minor distinctions. To factor in purpose is crucial to the discussion. What makes the output of exploitative media so frustrating is the pious tone in which it is advertised, especially in the modern age. This is not the first moment in history that film and literary worlds—the latter of which is currently saturated with overwrought memoirs—are in the public eye. In the past, it’s been far more shameless.
“Death of a Centerfold,” a made-for-television movie based on the murder of Dorothy Stratten, starring Jamie Lee Curtis as the tragic figure, was released only a year after her death, gaining viewership through the cheap thrill of depicting such a recent devastation. In contrast to the Jamie Lee Curtis vehicle, “Star 80,” directed by Bob Fosse and based on the same story, was released a few years later. The take is lurid and disturbing. It may be exploitative, but it is honest in its intent to explore an exploitative industry through distasteful means, rather than claiming to honor the victim.
Lake Bell, who directed episodes of “Pam & Tommy” yet to air, claims the leak of her nude photos was a major reason behind her desire to tell that story. While I applaud her ability to reclaim autonomy and express it through direction, this ignores the sensationalist advertising behind the program—tagged as “The Greatest Love Ever Sold”—and more notably the trauma Anderson is forced to relive following its release. I won’t advocate for the continuation of honestly exploitative material, but I’ll admire it more than the dishonest alternative. In my eyes, a Lifetime movie has more dignity than Jamie Lynn’s book because it’s meant for quick and easy consumption by curious eyes.
Amid the complexities of intent, effect and reception is responsibility. When dealing with real tragedy, storytellers must question the necessity of portraying it rather than merely question how it is portrayed. Already, much emphasis is not on the quality of writing in “Pam & Tommy.” It is on the logistics of assembling the right number of prosthetic breasts. I doubt Anderson is pleased with the salacious focus. I don’t think this is an issue of portrayal but more so of presence. Putting a traumatic event out there in a positive or negative light brings it back into mainstream focus. And in Jamie Lynn’s case, she further sacrifices any relationship with her sister for a book deal. Anderson isn’t going to make a profit from the show; neither will Britney from the book.
Necessity can mean a variety of things to different people, so the question grounds itself in relative subjectivity. Is it truly necessary to explore a celebrity’s past misfortune in a creative fashion? Maybe an original story can help solve this problem. Then again, an original story has none of the built-in notoriety. If I were to completely denounce this sort of trashy, docudrama entertainment and reading, I’d be betraying my own philosophy on being honest about interest and purpose. That doesn’t mean I’ll watch or read anything exploitative, but from time to time, something like “I Want To Live” is my viewing of choice.
Here’s the thing about any kind of art, high or low: sometimes the gray area between acceptable and unacceptable is what makes it so compelling. Regardless of which direction her moral compass points to, Jamie Lynn does have the ability to tell her story as she sees it. The same goes for Hulu by releasing the show. I just want audiences to be aware—as many are in relation to the Jamie Lynn ordeal—that these seemingly innocent products cause harm to very real people. Worthy Publishing does not care about Britney Spears’ health. Disney does not care about Pamela Anderson’s image. Awareness of this exploitation is key, yet however audiences receive what’s given to them is, as Britney would say, their prerogative.
This is the opinion of Conor Drafz, a freshman English major from Chicago. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
