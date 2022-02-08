Gov. Newsom announced on Feb. 7 that the state will be rolling back their mask mandate for indoor public spaces on Feb. 15, as previously reported by The Loyolan. This initially exciting news about the fast-approaching end of one of the most visually impactful parts of the pandemic is undercut by the fact that this dropped mandate would not affect University students in the slightest.
Counties, cities and colleges are still free to have their own internal mask mandates within the state. So far, L.A. County has made no indication of reversing its mask mandate until it meets certain transmission levels, and there's been no announcement from the University about mask mandate news either, though it's likely to follow the county's lead, as it has in the past and present.
"Throughout the pandemic, LMU has remained steadfast in aligning our protocols with L.A. County health officer orders," said Devra Schwartz, the vice president of Campus Safety and Security. "As such, masking continues to be required on campus indoors, regardless of one’s vaccination status until otherwise instructed by L.A. County Public Health."
To be clear, the federalism that allows these levels of government to act somewhat independently of each other in layers of influence is better than the top-down alternative, forcing governments against their will. Compared to my home state of Texas, where mask mandates are a constant back-and-forth with different levels of government in conflict, I'll take the relative harmony in California any day.
That said, it's clear at this point that L.A. County and the University's campus no longer need an indoor mask mandate for its fully vaccinated and boosted residents. Cases in the county are crashing, which, combined with the milder impact of the omicron variant, means that the worst of this pandemic is likely behind those responsible enough to get vaccinated. Thus, those worst-case measures should be behind us too.
The case is even more evident for our campus, as it's a requirement for everyone on campus to be both fully vaccinated and boosted or have a justifiable, legal exemption to the vaccine, the latter of which is extremely rare. Our community is as protected against this current phase of the pandemic as it's ever going to get and is far more protected than the rest of the county. Schools like George Mason University are already making plans to get rid of their mask mandates in about a month thanks to their high vaccine rates, and ours are even higher.
Some elements of that normal are already in place on campus without a freakout over enforcing the mandate. Indoor dining is happening at multiple campus locations with dozens of unmasked people eating, and no one is calling for that to end. The University—and by extension, L.A. County—is perfectly fine having dozens of fully vaccinated students be unmasked when sitting down in an indoor public area if they're eating, but they're not okay with having a few of those same students sitting down to study in a Hannon Library study room. There's no reason it has to be this way.
There's another element to getting rid of the mandate as well, as some people already seem to have gotten rid of the mandate applying to them. Namely, it's politicians and other higher-up people pretending that their mandates don't exist for themselves. The most infamous example of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti's maskless photo at a football game earlier this month and laughable justification of having held his breath for the photo has rightly been called out as hypocritical and unscientific.
If our leaders are returning to their normal lives of sports games and fun times after having been double-vaccinated and boosted, why should University students and faculty who did all the right things—all the same things—be held back?
