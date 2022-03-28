Most likely due to my busy schedule and inability to efficiently organize my time, I often find myself stacked with assignments to finish and tests to study for late at night. On more than a weekly basis, I get out of a meeting at 11 p.m. and brace myself for several hours of study by twilight. This is nothing new and I have grown used to my night-owl tendencies over the years; however, a problem arises in finding a place to study so late at night.
With my better-organized roommate already asleep in our shared room, my go-to move during freshman year was to go to the library. To freshman year me, the fact that William H. Hannon Library was open 24 hours a day for five days out of the week was a massive appeal of LMU that differentiated it from other schools, and I utilized this to its fullest extent — sometimes even falling asleep there.
However, due to COVID-19, when we returned to campus, the library reopened with reduced hours. It is now open from 8 a.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays. This was an understandable change at the beginning of the year given the effects of the pandemic. However, as we continue to make our final stride back to pre-covid normalities with the drop of the mask mandate and the permission to drink and eat indoors, I think it is time the library returns to being open for 24 hours.
I do understand that having the library open throughout the night uses a lot of effort and resources, including the labor of library employees who have to work the night shift. Even then, I feel that the benefits prevail even though the students' need for a quiet place to study after hours necessitates additional resources and longer hours.
During college, having to live with roommates and apartment-mates — possibly for the first time in your life — could make it difficult to make adjustments to operate around your roommate, especially if you have different bedtimes and schedules. So for the night-owls, it is critical that there are quiet, academic spaces on campus where they can concentrate and work late at night.
In addition, as I have mentioned in earlier articles, this limits access to resources offered by the library — such as access to the library computers and printers — to students who are busy during the day and may only have time to work on projects later at night.
Currently, the only spaces open after midnight that students frequently use to study are the common rooms in dorm buildings and the Commons Lounge — also known as “Greek Suite," the common room located right next to the Den on the first floor of the Malone Student Center. The issue with the residential buildings' common rooms is that students do not have access to them unless they live in that specific dorm. This makes access to these rooms more difficult, especially if students live off-campus.
Therefore, Greek Suite is the best next option; however, given that it is significantly smaller compared to the library and there are no individual study rooms, it is much rowdier. This makes it difficult to find a quiet place where students can focus on their work.
Senior information system business analytics major Tyler Kinomoto, who fondly remembers when the library used to be open 24 hours in his freshman and sophomore year, laments the recent inaccessibility of the library after hours. “I totally wish it was open 24 hours because my freshman and sophomore year it was ... so I had a place to get my work done but now it's not,” he said. “So I had to find alternatives this year but none of them compares to late-night library study sessions.”
Additionally, new members on campus who are unfamiliar with the library being open late at night note that they have used the library less frequently because of its hours.
Jacqueline Tsai, a freshman psychology major, expressed her reluctance to go to the library compared to other options, given its early closing time. “I usually study best late at night and so I often study at the Greek Suite. I only occasionally go to the library because it's just kind of far … and because I can't stay there a long time,” she said. “I know that at some point I have to move so I'd just rather go somewhere I can stay the whole time.”
While I understand that having the library open for 24 hours is a lot to ask for, I also believe that the student body will greatly benefit from it. A potential suggestion would be to have it open 24 hours a day on certain days of the week, even if it is less than the five-day-a-week schedule before the pandemic.
“Especially because the school emphasized how much of a good the resource [the library] is, it makes more sense for it to be open and more accessible,” Tsai said. “I feel like if it was open 24 hours I would be more open to going there and being there in general.”
The William H. Hannon Library has great resources and space to offer the students in order to help them do better academically, and I can only hope that students at LMU can continue to utilize it to its fullest potential.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
