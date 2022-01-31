In the wake of the pandemic, American workers have reevaluated what they expect from their employers and are demanding what they deserve. What many deem a “labor crisis” in America is actually the result of millions of workers across the country refusing to go back to low-wage jobs with minimal benefits.
There has been a collective shift within the mentality of the working-class, a shift that could potentially propel us toward an age of fair and equitable wages. However, this isn’t anything new — this collective shift has been brewing for nearly 40 years as wages have stagnated, benefits have vanished and public policy continues to disappoint working families.
Will companies actually create concrete change for the workers of America, or will we continue to see a decline in benefits and wages?
The pandemic hit low-wage workers the hardest. Many were furloughed or lost their jobs all together with little to no support from their employers. As somebody who personally lost her job during the first few months of the pandemic, I understand the feeling of uncertainty and doubt that many faced during this time.
Then, when civilians finally returned to the workforce, reports showed that low-wage workers were quitting their jobs at an alarming rate. If this is the case, why are companies so reluctant to change their policies and benefits?
With the number of complaints on the current situation, it is a clear sign that the corporate world has become blindly accustomed to a low-wage economy. The solution is simple: we need to pay our American workers a fair and livable wage. Despite the answer being clear, companies are reluctant to do so, often due to the fact that raising the minimum wage would raise the cost of doing business, thus the price of products. Instead, they focus the blame on the workers themselves, rather than creating tangible solutions.
However, this is not the case for all companies, and the results of those who are willing to pay their workers decent and livable wages are clear — there is no “labor shortage," just a shortage of people who will no longer be taken advantage of by a system working against them. Dan Price, the CEO of Gravity Payments, raised his company's starting wage to $70,000 and received an influx of applications, totaling 300 applications for every opening.
Additionally, we have to acknowledge the impact inflation is having on wages. Recent reports show that inflation is at its highest in nearly 40 years and heavily impacts employees' ability to stay in on the workforce.
The pandemic exposed the reality our low-wage workers face. Companies prioritized profits over people, risking the health and safety of their frontline workers, and then expect them to return back to work for starvation wages. For employers across the U.S., the lesson should be clear and simple: If you want workers to stay and work, it’s time to pay them a living wage.
This is the opinion of Isabella Victoriano, a junior communication studies major from Miami. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
