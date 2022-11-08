Unless you live under a rock, you’ve definitely heard of the app TikTok. In case you don’t know what TikTok is, it’s an app where viewers get to watch videos of cute animals and cringey dances, as well as get exposed to offensive material, such as racism, misogyny and harmful beauty standards.
Oh, and how could I forget; TikTok has been the center of unusual bipartisan calls for regulation and investigation since Buzzfeed reported in June that employees of TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance had access to U.S. consumer data.
Yeah, that’s a mouthful. There seems to be a lot of news surrounding this popular app.
The reasoning behind my agreement on the banning of TikTok is more than just concerns from the U.S. government; I’m also concerned about the toxicity behind the app and how it’s unquestionably harmful to young users.
TikTok blew up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. I would sit there for hours scrolling through my For You Page and lose track of time. Recently, I recognized the negative influence surrounding the app, but also the fact that TikTok is addictive and was taking a toll on my mental health. TikTok sets unrealistic expectations, and it is a magnet for cyberbullying.
That was not the concern raised within the U.S. government. U.S. government entities have expressed concerns over TikTok's data security and privacy practices, leading to discussions about a TikTok ban for U.S. users. Despite the app's popularity, TikTok's lack of security and data practices have alarmed not one, but two U.S. presidents and numerous government bodies.
Back on Aug. 6, 2020, President Donald Trump attempted to ban TikTok in the United States for the first time. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews foreign investments with a focus on national security, launched an investigation into TikTok. Trump used the findings to issue an executive order prohibiting transactions between ByteDance and U.S. citizens and to divest the company. This is what prompted TikTok to agree to sell to Oracle, which is a cloud server based out of Austin, Texas.
However, when Joe Biden became president, he did not implement the divestment order, and ByteDance did not sell. However, worries about China's access to personal data stored by TikTok remained.
TikTok has stated that the data of its U.S. users are stored in Virginia data centers and backed up in Singapore. The movement of American data and TikTok's dedication to "robust cybersecurity policies" have not defused the United States' safety concerns. Senators Josh Hawley and Rick Scott insinuated in a press release that ByteDance's board of directors includes members of the Chinese Communist Party. Rumors about access to U.S. user data by Chinese employees resurfaced in June 2022. Following those rumors, the company revealed that all user data from the U.S. would be routed through Oracle servers in the U.S.
In the United States, efforts to regulate content have only recently received attention. With over 1 billion active monthly users, the app, which uses an algorithmic feed to nudge videos to users, has had its fair share of misleading information, child safety concerns and data privacy concerns. Brendan Carr, one of five commissioners on the Federal Communications Commission, told Axios that the Council on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) should take action to ban TikTok. Carr went on to say that there isn't "a world in which you could come up with sufficient protection on the data that you could have sufficient confidence that it’s not finding its way back into the hands of the [Chinese Communist Party]."
TikTok responded to Axios saying, “We are confident that we are on a path to reaching an agreement with the U.S. Government that will satisfy all reasonable national security concerns."
Carr wrote an open letter to Apple and Google, requesting that TikTok be removed from their stores due to "surreptitious data practices."
TikTok is unlikely to be banned in the United States unless there is clear evidence of ByteDance abusing U.S. user data.
In the meantime, a number of states are investigating this app to determine its impact on the mental health of young users. There is a lot more to the app than just silly videos, and they have a negative effect on our brains.
According to the clinical mental health counselor at Behavioral Sciences of Alabama, Dr. David Barnhart, every single social media platform can influence how people perceive themselves. However, users on TikTok are exposed to a variety of videos in minutes, influencing the “brain's reward pathway.”
The app is addictive. Barnhart believes that if we do not manage our use of social media, including TikTok, "the mental health crisis will only get worse."
Viral video trends tend to be extremely appealing to young, easily influenced viewers who aspire to look like their favorite influencers. One example of these toxic trends is glamorizing not eating enough to achieve the perfect body.
When I scroll through the app, I am astounded by the number of negative comments I see under someone's video. Other users would be calling them “fat,” “skinny,” “ugly,” “perfect” or any other kind of commentary about their physical appearance. The criticism directed at different body types makes me wonder — will anyone actually be able to meet these ever-changing beauty standards?
Whether or not someone is struggling with their body image, the effects of intense, unrealistic and ever-changing beauty standards are difficult to be exposed to. TikTok reflects the toxic ideals that permeate our society. A lack of transparency, censorship of content, misleading and unhealthy standards and influencers who make poor choices are all factors in the world we live in. We participate because it is entertaining.
The app's impact has grown so vast that it is no longer a platform for people to connect, but rather a place for an audience to engage in an endless stream of negativity.
So, is banning TikTok a good choice? Yes, I think it is. Whether you believe that ByteDance is stealing U.S. users' private information, or you don’t and you just believe that it’s a toxicity hub for young users who are fighting to keep up with the latest trend, I still think it’s best to say bye-bye to TikTok.
This is the opinion of Jessica Mingalone, a senior journalism major from Upper Saddle River, N.J. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
