Last week, Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, marking the first time in history that a current or former US president has been formally indicted for a crime. Allegedly, Trump faces up to 30 charges of business fraud, in connection to payments of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels. On Tuesday, the former president will be arraigned at the Manhattan Criminal Court by District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg — and he’s already turning it into political theater.
For Trump, the key is to convince the public that the investigation is politically motivated. On Truth Social, he called the indictment “a continuing attack on our once free and fair elections” and claimed that “the USA is now a third world nation” — typed, of course, in all caps. He seethed that he had been indicted by “thugs and radical left monsters,” whipping his base into an all-too-familiar frenzy.
Prominent Republicans have begun to rally behind him, with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy calling the investigation an “unprecedented abuse of power” and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik characterizing it as “a political witch hunt” during a “dark day for America.” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene even vowed to protest the indictment in person in New York, encouraging conservatives to join her in the fight against an “unconstitutional witch hunt.”
Unsurprisingly, this coordinated attempt to discredit the legal proceedings has been fairly effective — with political leaders from across the right publicly condemning the indictment, conservatives have united behind Trump. Even Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main threat in the 2024 presidential election primaries, claimed the indictment was fueled by a political agenda.
Recent polling by Ipsos indicates that a plurality of Americans have bought into this portrayal, with eight in ten Republicans characterizing the indictment as politically motivated. Interestingly, a CNN poll found that while 60% of Americans approve of the indictment, 76% believe that politics played a role in the decision to indict.
The intent of the Republicans is clear: the controversy can be mitigated if the American public can be convinced that the investigation is illegitimate. However, this farce fundamentally discredits the legal system as a whole — not just this case. If this case is a political machination, the foundation of our legal system is inherently flawed.
First of all, this investigation is just the first to reach an indictment — it’s not the only case with Trump in its crosshairs. Trump is still under investigation in Georgia for alleged meddling with the 2020 election, and the Justice Department has found reportedly significant evidence for obstruction of justice. The Justice Department probe is helmed by a special counsel, a position that’s designed for investigations to be free from political influence and manipulation. Both of those cases are entirely unrelated to the business fraud that Bragg is prosecuting him for in New York.
This isn’t a rogue DA with political motivations — Trump’s actions have sparked investigations across the country, with years of evidence to justify the charges.
Bragg’s indictment is rooted in a 2018 case which charged Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, with business fraud. Cohen was found guilty of campaign finance fraud, including using his position to cover up Trump’s affair with porn star Stormy Daniels — a scandal in which he implicated Trump.
The grand jury for Bragg’s case has been hearing evidence since January, with prosecutors presenting months of evidence, including testimony from principal witness Michael Cohen, to convince the 23-person panel that there was enough evidence to pursue criminal charges. Grand juries are designed to ensure that cases like this aren’t frivolously pursued — for the indictment to be political manipulation, the entire legal system would have to be fraudulent.
This is straight out of Trump’s regular playbook. He's like a petulant child: When he loses, he insists that the game is rigged against him. When something doesn’t go his way, it must be a grand conspiracy.
The January 6 attacks on the Capitol sum up this strategy perfectly. After months of insisting that the election was stolen and publicly denouncing President Biden’s victory, his base was galvanized into horrific, deadly action. It was, in their view, impossible for Trump to have lost — just like with his indictment, he claimed that the system had been subverted by their enemies. The parallels are uncanny.
Trump continues to pander to that base, going as far as releasing a song with them. The absurd track features incarcerated rioters from the January 6 rally singing “The Star Spangled Banner” after Trump’s rendition of the pledge of allegiance. Despite claiming that his enemies are engaging in manipulative political theater, he’s the one with the lead role in the musical.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a junior economics major from Dublin, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
