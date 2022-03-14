I’ve always loved reading. If you talk to any of my teachers from elementary or middle school, they’d be quick to tell all about my sordid history of reading in class, openly ignoring whatever they were teaching and burying myself in a new book every other day.
I devoured fantasy, science fiction and just about anything else in the fiction section. So, when I see people talk about reading fiction as a childish activity, or something less important than the utilitarian hobby of biography reading, for example, it really winds me up.
From a neurological perspective, reading fiction has been researched for years as an indicator for improved information processing skills. It’s known to boost imaginative and creative skills, which, despite being obviously beneficial to mental health and enjoyment, are seen as less valuable than more pragmatic reading. Fiction developed my vocabulary and helped hone my writing skills from a young age, as it does for many kids, but somehow there lies the impression that these skills don’t require upkeep through adulthood. Fictional reading isn’t prioritized in most academic or professional settings.
For some reason, it’s believed that intelligent people read biographies and nonfiction. The image of the renaissance man who boards a plane with a new biography of a billionaire is a story that’s more than familiar in modern media. Biographies have their benefits –– it’s valuable to read about the mindset and drive of the ultra-successful, which is grounded in the American obsession with career success. American work-life balance has been an object of criticism for years, with its clearly unhealthy labor culture –– the “work eclipses all” style mindset –– compared to Europe.
As of 2020, America has the sixth highest average annual hours worked for any country in the world and some of the lowest guaranteed vacation time. Because of this, domestic culture seems to have blurred self-actualization with increased career success and busyness –– an absurd conflation that leads only to further alienation of hobbies (like reading fiction). These hobbies may not openly translate to labor skills, but rather they act as a step towards self-actualization.
Even here at LMU, the library's fiction collection is expansive, but mostly relegated to the basement, meaning you can obtain fiction books and ebooks, but you must request a specific title. There’s no labeled separation of sections for different genres or subjects –– all of the shelves are labeled “Main Stacks” and sorted by authors' last names, seeming (to the untrained eye) to mix research books and fiction at random. I tried finding any books I was interested in, but this system lacks the ability to wander shelves of stories, intending to discover a new book to read –– instead, you have to go in with the intention of finding a specific book. It takes away that magic of discovery that I love about reading, and doesn’t make any sense to a novice.
Research libraries are already on the slippery slope of complete digitization, and massive databases like JSTOR are starting to make it clear that physical research libraries have outlived their usefulness. Our library isn’t physically organized per the Dewey decimal system, so it wouldn't be fundamentally different to have the fiction collection out and sorted for natural discovery of new books.
Research and nonfiction will be searched for regardless, so it can be tidied away and retrieved when needed. I truly feel that having a dedicated fiction section is far less intimidating and much more logical. In my view, an average person should be able to walk into a library and browse for a fiction book without getting discouraged.
I know it’s hardly reasonable to expect the library to restructure its book storage just to increase interest in fiction novels, but I think it’s an indication of how society values types of knowledge. Since fiction writing isn’t directly applicable to academia, it’s easy to think that it’s pointless to do anything but amass factual knowledge from research and nonfiction.
As the information age continues to constrain the knowledge we actually need to memorize, maybe it’s time we turn to fiction –– after all, creative thought and emotional intelligence are the only things the computers haven’t managed to replace for us yet.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a freshman economics major from Dublin, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.