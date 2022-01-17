Whenever I finish eating from a takeout container or unwrap a package I got on Amazon, being the morally upright citizen that I am, I go to throw out the excess components in the nearest trash can. There, I am often confronted with two bins —one blue and one black — and, more often than not, you can find me just standing in front of them longer than is necessary, with a confused look on my face, perplexed by what should go where.
I understand it somewhat in theory; after all, I did have a fair share of time singing The 3 R song in my younger days. I know I’m supposed to reduce, reuse, recycle, separate plastic bottles, glass jars and cans from the rest. But what about the more ambiguous products in the gray zone where it's less clear what it’s made of? For example, are chopsticks recyclable? Or what about red solo cups? The moment I am faced with products I actually use in my day-to-day life, I seem to have a hard time deciphering what goes where.
It certainly doesn’t help that different countries and states have different recycling policies that are enforced to varying degrees. For example, Seattle has a mandatory recycling law where you can be fined up to $50 for disposing recyclable and compostable materials in your garbage. In Japan, where I grew up, it is regular practice to have to bring polystyrene foam trays that are used to package meat and fish to special collection boxes usually installed in front of supermarkets.
When these recycling laws vary from place to place, it can be challenging to keep track of it all and abide by it. Especially in colleges like LMU where almost 10% of students come from other countries and 34% of U.S. students are from out of state, everyone has a different understanding of what recycling entails.
In fact, California has introduced a significant reform this year that may complicate disposing of trash even further. Beginning on Jan. 1, California state law requires citizens to separate organic material from the rest of their garbage. Under what is known as the Senate Bill 1383, Californians now have to dispose of things like leftover food, coffee ground, eggshells and banana peels in green garbage bins that are marked for green waste.
The law originally passed in 2016 and went into effect this year, with plans to begin fining people who do not follow these recycling measures beginning in 2024. A first offense is projected to cost somewhere between $50 to $100, and repeated offenses beyond that cost up to $500 daily. Cities can be fined up to $10,000 if they repeatedly violate the new law. By doing so, the legislation aims to reprocess 75% of green waste — which amounts to 17.7 million tons of organic material — by 2025.
This groundbreaking reform is the newest action plan in the battle against global warming. According to scientific research, organic materials disposed of in traditional landfills create methane during the decomposition process, introducing to the atmosphere a pollutant 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. By separating and recycling organic food waste in special facilities, California attempts to reduce methane pollution, as well as to enjoy multiple benefits including improving soil quality, strengthening crops and increasing drought resistance.
Although this is a very promising reform, it is all for naught if we, as residents of California, do not work to follow these new legislations. However, I imagine that not everyone was aware of this new compost law and that even if they were, implementing the changes in practice may be a little ambiguous. Especially given that, as I mentioned earlier, it can be difficult to follow even the preexisting recycling laws that we grew up with.
Therefore, I propose that colleges like LMU adopt clearer instructions and education for students on how recycling should be carried out on our campus. With the number of individuals who live and use campus facilities on a daily basis, colleges generate a lot of waste. If we are able to ensure that these wastes are being distributed where they are supposed to be, we can limit the damage we cause to the environment.
Whether it be something as simple as a digestible infographic poster put up near all dorm rooms and trash cans on campus, or having a section on disposing garbage while living on campus in Intro to LMU for Freshmen classes, the school should take constructive measures that educate students on how environment-friendly waste management can be done.
If LMU is as green as they claim to be, they must actively provide opportunities for students to learn more about and actually implement effective recycling measures. We may be in college, but it’s time for us to revisit the 3 R song again.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
