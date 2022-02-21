Our names hold a piece of our identity. They serve as our personal identifiers, while also holding significant weight connected to our culture, heritage and family. It seems like a simple concept, something that we are all familiar with and can understand at a basic level. But constantly mispronouncing somebody’s name could have detrimental consequences to an individual’s self-esteem and sense of identity. This experience is only heightened when the mispronunciation is happening in an educational setting and directed toward a student.
Imagine you spend your formative years in school hearing your name butchered over and over, without any real attempt to properly learn your name and pronounce it correctly. After a while, this could become something that could cause you to begin resenting your name and, perhaps, even your identity. There has been extensive research conducted on the negative effects that can arise when teachers fail to pronounce a student’s name correctly — like a lasting negative impact on their self-identity and their own worldview.
We have had a deep history of assimilation in our country, catering toward whiteness and a Eurocentric lens, especially in the classroom. Educators need to realize that the anglicizing of names, or even the use of nicknames, can devalue a student’s identity and cause them to feel disconnected from their sense of selves and culture. Though there are obvious language barriers sometimes involved in the mispronunciation of names, what really counts is putting in genuine effort and not simply looking for a shortcut.
It’s almost as important to acknowledge that the concept of a name being “hard to pronounce” is completely relative. There is a range of sounds and diversity in pronunciation across a range of cultures and countries. Being able to pronounce certain names is entirely based upon the individual’s experience and exposure, rather than the name itself.
Growing up in Miami, surrounded by people from predominantly Spanish-speaking countries, I never experienced any confusion around the pronunciation of the name I usually go by: Isa (a shortened version of Isabella, pronounced "Ee-suh"). But when I first left my bubble of Miami and went to school in Boston, I quickly realized that most people pronounced my name through the default American accent and that they really struggled with Isa (often pronouncing it "Ice-uh" or "Ih-suh"). After a while, I stopped correcting people, even though I didn’t resonate or connect with their version of my name. It wasn’t until my early twenties that I began to speak up and correct people when they mispronounced it.
So, perhaps you are wondering — what can I do?
At the end of the day, we all make mistakes, and regardless of our culture, there are going to be names that are more challenging for certain people to pronounce. The best way to address a name that you are unfamiliar with is by asking the person directly. This simple question shows that you are honoring their name and trying your best, even if you might make a few errors along the way. The most important thing is that the person feels as though their identity is being acknowledged and respected. This may seem trivial to some people but can have lasting positive impacts on the person and their future.
