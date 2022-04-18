While I was attending a private college prep high school, it never occurred to me that there might be another path when it came to my education. The trajectory for my life was meant to be a simple, linear track — go to high school, go to college, become an adult.
The thought that I would be a junior in college at the age of 25 had never occurred to me. If anything, I would have probably laughed at you and told you it wouldn’t be possible. I was deeply convinced that if I didn’t meet the expectations of my high school, peers and those around me, then I must have failed myself in some way.
The truth is, there wasn’t anything wrong with me. Some people aren't meant to have a traditional academic path. I didn’t know it at the time, but I had significant mental hurdles to navigate and deep emotional growth to go through before I’d be ready for college. And I mean really ready — not just ready because somebody told me to be. At the age of 18, I’d embark on the traditional college experience only to drop out a year and a half later, feeling completely lost and jaded. It left me feeling as though college simply wasn't for me, and I had even lost the inherent love for learning that I used to always have as a child.
My experience is not unique. More than half of incoming college students do not feel adequately prepared or ready for college. Instead of trying to remedy this disconnect in high school, during a student's formative years, colleges are forced to scramble and mitigate this disconnect to the best of their ability.
Though some studies have focused their research towards students feeling ill-prepared when it comes to the academic rigor of college classes, I think the issue is much deeper. From my perspective, it may even go beyond a student's ability to learn, past their grades and standardized scores. The big question on my mind is the following— why are we expecting students to know precisely what they want to do at the age of 18?
College prep high schools so often put additional pressure on this idea of the “right” academic path, when there are so many other potential options that could better support the students depending on their learning abilities, mental and emotional readiness and personal goals. This competitive nature puts additional stress and pressure on students, leaving them at higher risk for chronic stress that can affect their health and well-being.
Being ready for college is important, but there needs to be a change in the way this information is being delivered. We can emphasize the benefits of a degree without making students feel as though they are going to be completely lost without it. There are a variety of options available to students — such as gap years, community college and trade or technical students. Additionally, we should embrace the idea of students wanting to go to college later in life once they have fully prepared themselves for the experience.
I want to acknowledge that this issue should not only be tackled by educational institutions. There is a fundamental flaw in the current way employers are overly stressing the importance and necessity of a degree. Sure, having a degree is important (it’s a huge part of the reason I decided to go back to college), but some of the requirements for entry level jobs leave even post-undergraduate students feeling absolutely hopeless when it comes to landing a job and starting their career. It’s been shown that companies in certain fields greatly benefit from relaxing their degree requirements, subsequently broadening their hiring pool and tapping into a diverse group of people with relevant skills.
Embracing non-traditional academic paths is vital not only for the college system in general, but for the well-being of students as well. If we truly want students to succeed and achieve their goals, it’s time for high schools and employers to make space for these non-traditional students and adapt to an ever-changing educational landscape.
This is the opinion of Isabella Victoriano, a junior communication studies major from Miami. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
