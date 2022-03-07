While the current news cycle for the world might be stress-inducing and nightmarish, there is one genuinely great piece of optimism on the horizon for the University.
As reported by the Loyolan, L.A. County lifted its indoor mask mandate this past Friday, with the University following suit for most of its campus. There are some exception, exceptions like the LMU Children’s Learning Center and Student Health Services, but it's overall a major development.
This isn’t actually the first time students and non-student denizens could go maskless on campus. Back on June 17 of last year, LMU followed as L.A. County lifted its indoor mask mandate for the fully vaccinated.
Thanks to the student vaccine mandate, the failure of any anti-vaxx movement to take hold on campus and the sky-high vaccination rate for students, we were able to get out of the pandemic. The June mandate lifting marked what should have been the beginning of the end of not just the pandemic, but more importantly, the disease’s presence on campus. After over a year of Zoom classes, we were finally free.
Unfortunately, that freedom lasted all of one month before the delta variant forced masks back on and brought on half-hearted measures to fight a disease that many students were not in danger of and did not consciously think about.
Once we actually returned to campus, what was and wasn't allowed mask-wise was unclear and contradictory, as the rollercoaster of mandates and rules from the University conflicted with how normal life operated for most students.
Signs telling you to wear a mask even if you were outside or alone found a home on the same campus that hosted a concert with thousands of unmasked people in a mosh pit — even though masks were required to enter Fallapalooza, many neglected it in the crowd. A campaign telling you to “take it from science” didn’t emphasize vaccinations at all, even as other schools were preparing booster shots. Students didn't bother masking at all once Wellness Wednesdays came back in spring, even though a January letter told us to wear masks outside "in a crowd or interacting with individuals from outside of [our] household".
Even with milder variants on the horizon and a booster mandate for an already well-protected campus, there was still the possibility of online classes and the eternity of the mask mandate. The first two weeks of this semester were spent stuck on Zoom, in what now seems like a massive overreaction. This is given the health of our fully-vaccinated and boosted student body and relatively high and recent spike in cases not causing a collapse of campus order.
Overall, the past few months of this semester have been confusing, tiring and an all-around mess rather than a return to normalcy so many were hoping for. Instead, it was chaos from the top down.
Now, the future looks different. Cases across the country, state and campus are decreasing, and the most visible sign of the pandemic in our daily lives will hopefully be gone for good this time.
Don’t get me wrong, there are still people suffering from this disease, and we should recognize how fortunate we are that we only have to complain about masks as fully vaccinated twenty-year-olds. I still know that many others aren’t as lucky, and that this virus will never really go away.
Still, most of us here on campus are going to have a brighter semester ahead than we had when we left. As we return from spring break, we should celebrate the end to mandatory mask-wearing—in most day-to-day circumstances—and welcome a return to a normal where we’re not constantly reminded of a disease we fought against and won.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a senior environmental science major from San Antonio. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
