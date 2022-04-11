On April 7, in a 53-47 vote, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the first-ever Black female Supreme Court Justice. After decades of hard work and 23 hours of intense questioning the two days prior, this was an emotional moment for Jackson as she conveyed her touching speech. It was a historic day for Americans to witness a Black woman be confirmed for the first time in 232 years of Supreme Court history.
You may have seen posts conveying this news on Instagram or Twitter, liked it and moved past it, but I feel that it is important we sit and ruminate on this moment for a bit. Over the past few years with Kamala Harris being inaugurated as the first woman and person of color to be the vice president of the U.S, we have witnessed a lot of “firsts.” Of course, this is a fantastic thing that all of these are happening; however, we must be careful that we do not become desensitized to it.
It is critical that we not forget to continue to celebrate each and every “first,” acknowledging how important these landmarks of minorities being the first to enter a space that has historically been dominated by white men. Climbing to the top and earning a position like Supreme Court Justice is challenging as it is, but women and people of color are up against a lot more when aiming for these positions.
These “firsts” matter because as cliche as it sounds, it sets a precedent and acts as an inspiration for young women and POC. Being able to grow up with a role model that looks like you is a privilege that many POC do not experience, and can be fundamental in shaping a child’s perception of what they are capable of achieving. Jackson’s entry into the highest judicial branch broke down a major barrier, creating space for Black girls to dream of success in areas historically monopolized by white men. Jackson does this perfectly, having named Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court Justice and Constance Baker Motley, the first Black female federal judge, as her role models growing up.
It is also essential to note that the struggles are far from over. The racist and sexist attacks funneled toward Jackson during her confirmation process further showed our politics and society as a whole are riddled with systematic issues that discredit women and people of color. Though the attacks on Jackson were extreme, this is nothing new, with similar attacks targeted towards both Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan during their confirmation processes.
Even as of 2022, only 4.7% of lawyers in the U.S. are Black, with only 70 Black women having served as federal judges in the entire history of our country. This is disproportionate to the population it represents, showing how the Black community is grossly underrepresented in higher-up positions. It is jarringly clear from these statistics that there is a great room for improvement that we must continue to strive for.
It’s important to note that danger also lies in becoming a little too satisfied by the milestones that have been accomplished. Oftentimes, after a trailblazer makes ground-breaking achievements for the first time, we as a society take it as a mission accomplished and stop asking for more. For instance, this was the case when Halle Berry became the first Black actress to win Best Actress at the Oscars back in 2002. This feat was applauded, yet, even 20 years later, she still remains the only Black actress to have received the recognition.
The confirmation of Jackson into the predominantly white and male Supreme Court is a groundbreaking feat that many would not have imagined 10 or 20 years ago. We should take this as an opportunity to acknowledge that we are living in a historic moment, and celebrate the hard work that has gone into it, all the while continuing to ask for more for women and people of color.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.