On Feb. 8, the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were announced. For all the problems that the Oscars may have, I always enjoy this time of the year as an opportunity to look into all of the noteworthy films from that year, as well as follow the drama surrounding the award show.
This year, I was especially ecstatic to hear that “Drive My Car,” a Japanese film directed by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi has been nominated for not just the International Film Feature category, but for the Best Picture as well, making it the first-ever Japanese film to receive such recognition. This ignited the nationalistic side of me, and I was incredibly proud of my home country that I even texted my mom about it.
Beating James Bond and Spider-Man to the nomination, is a great feat, especially following the triumph of “Parasite” from last year, which became the first-ever international film in the history of the Oscars to win Best Picture. The achievement feels more impressive after finding out that this is only the seventh movie in the 93 years of Academy Award history to be nominated for both Best Picture and International Feature.
While there is an increasing argument for why people no longer care about the Oscars with a viewership of the award show plummeting every year, I think there is still some value in films being recognized. I feel that it matters less for movies that they win Best Picture, but more that they are nominated to get publicity for the work — which is even more true for international films.
The truth is, a lot of people still look at labels put forth by award shows in choosing what movies to watch. Being nominated gives a film a seal of approval that promises viewers that what they are about to watch is objectively good. This recognition is critical, especially for international films that already come with the disadvantage of subtitles and lack of star recognition that prevents average viewers from choosing to watch them. The success of foreign films in the form of an Oscar nomination encourages U.S. distributors to pick up and push forward more international works in the future, making them widely available for American audiences to enjoy.
Why is it so important that international films receive acknowledgment and are viewed by American audiences? One reason is that it helps expand the world view outside of what you are used to in your country. Obviously, there are ground-breaking works here and then, but after a while, a lot of Hollywood movies start becoming repetitive, all conveying very similar messages and stories. By watching films from other countries where people live by different cultures and norms, it's interesting to see how individuals imagine life and deal with issues in a way that is intrinsically different from what you are used to in your own country.
At the same time, watching foreign films makes us realize how at the end of the day, we are all not that different, and are all dealing with similar issues in our lives. Take “Parasite,” for example. Although the story is set in the particular context of the South Korean modern society, proverty and class division themes are something that can be seen everywhere in the world, including America.
Similarly, a big part of the appeal of "Drive My Car"' comes from the universality of grief and guilt themes that the protagonist deals with throughout the movie. Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, one of the most internationally famous Japanese writers of all time, it’s clear that the appeal is universal. Seeing characters living in different societies and cultures dealing with the same issues that you face, is insightful and thought-provoking in ways that Hollywood films simply cannot.
As a film studies major I can testify that the history of film has always been predominantly white-American, which has limited the stories that are remembered in cinema. I think that the industry can greatly benefit from bringing in some diversity by recognizing and widely distributing films from outside of Hollywood. With the nomination of “Drive My Car” following the ones of "Roma" and “Parasite” in the past few years, we are building great momentum for the age of international cinema. It is time we push forth this new wave by awarding recognition to phenomenal films worldwide, without limiting ourselves in the Hollywood mold.
This is the opinion of Yukana Inoue, a junior film, television and media studies major from Chiba, Japan. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.