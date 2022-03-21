In case you’ve been living under a solar-powered rock for the last few weeks, you’ve almost certainly noticed that prices for gas have gotten more than a little absurd. Here in California, gas costs have risen to an average of $5.835 a gallon, per AAA, meaning you could fill your car with a venti pumpkin spice latte instead of a gallon of gasoline and still have 50 cents left over.
Contrary to intuition, current prices aren’t directly caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but rather are borne entirely of the greed of a cabal of foreign nations who have exploited the finite nature of crude oil resources to their distinct advantage. The choice to increase pressure on consumers assumes that they’ll buy gasoline regardless of price — an assumption that could be the final nail in a century of unfettered dominance.
For context, petroleum is the internationally recognized name for the fuel Americans call gasoline (ironically shortened as “gas,” despite being a liquid), one of the processed forms of crude oil, which is used by the tens of billions of barrels annually. The U.S. is the largest consumer of oil in the world, at over 18 million barrels of oil a day, a fifth of the world's total oil consumption, while producing just under a self-sufficient amount. At the current rate of consumption, the finite resource of crude oil has an estimated 53 years left before the world completely runs out.
Gas prices have been rising since the pandemic, driven up for no defined reason outside of the interests of OPEC — the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries — which cooperates on control of the oil market, operating as a multinational oligopoly with unilateral influence over the market. In the early pandemic, when international demand for oil was slashed by remote work orders, member countries of OPEC hastily cut production to avoid oversaturating the market, but have since been ramping up all too slowly.
Since last year, this slow growth of supply strategy has come under heavy scrutiny — basic tenets of economics dictate that as supply is low, price will naturally be high. In a world that started to recover labor productivity by early 2021, as demand for gasoline (and crude oil products in general) rose, suppliers were intentionally keeping pace in order to control prices. Nearly a year ago, OPEC+ (the term for all oil exporting countries, members and non-members) ignored calls from the White House to speed up production to avoid affecting economic recovery, resulting in the steady climb in prices over the course of 2021 shown below.
While OPEC has been driving up prices for a year, prices have reached their astronomical height because of last month's sanctions on Russia, though not for the intuitive reason. The U.S. sanctions on trade with Russia didn’t have any direct effect on the market, because there isn’t enough business for a real effect. In December, Russia exported 9.7 million barrels daily, of which the U.S. only took 90,000. The global sanctions from the major importers of Russian oils, combined with wariness of shipping from a war zone, were what drove the entirety of the third biggest oil exporter off the market, which then curtailed supply and skyrocketed profits.
As OPEC+ continues to miss production targets, it becomes more clear that the global reliance on oil is untenable — the current system is a fragile balance of entire economies competing to out pollute each other on the order of millions of barrels a day.
I’m not so naive as to believe the majority of Americans are going to become disillusioned with the oil and gas industry after putting in the effort to learn about OPEC’s misdeeds. OPEC aren’t opening themselves up to negative exposure, but they are risking heavy losses for the market shares of products that use derivatives of crude oil. Gasoline specifically is the most consumer facing crude oil product, and is vastly outdone by equivalent charging costs for electric vehicles (EVs), while also being far less reliable of a price over time. With newer innovations on cost and efficiency, EVs are significantly cheaper over the course of the average lifespan of a car, without even factoring in thousands of dollars in government rebates and incentives for EV owners.
Passively, incentives and efficiency have made these options more appealing for U.S. consumers over the past several years, but the situation has sorely lacked a catalyst or a relevant comparison for analysis. Luckily, a recent multi-year pandemic provides a worthy analogue in the corporate sector. It took about three weeks in March 2020 for the entire corporate sector to effectively adapt workflows to the remote work technologies that had existed for years — effectively redefining office labor by catalyzing it. Efforts to reverse the effects of two years of remote work seem to be in vain — why would people recommit to what is now provably pointless effort?
In the same way, if gas prices rise for years, how long until people irreversibly move towards the renewable energy products that have been sidelined until now? The longer consumers stand at odds with OPEC, the more likely it is we will finally begin to mitigate the effects of increasingly unbridled pollution.
If one thing is clear, it’s that the crude oil market is in for the long haul – sanctions against Russia are a long term strategy, and neither side is one to back down without spelling domestic political disaster. Over the course of years at absurd gas prices, a sharp turn away from the crude oil adjacent markets is completely believable. OPEC should certainly be sweating — so long as Russia remains off the market.
This is the opinion of Arsh Goyal, a freshman economics major from Dublin, California. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
