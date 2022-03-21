Tomorrow will mark the beginning of the voting period for a new ASLMU government, and it will be the most underwhelming election during my time at the University.
Two-thirds of the vice presidential races in this election are uncontested. The positions for senator-at-large are all guaranteed to be filled by the listed candidates, since there are five less running than last year, when this senate election system was first implemented.
None of the listed candidates disagree extensively on policy or about the urgent issues on campus, such as anti-racism and community events. Regardless, since students only have a choice in 25% of these races, including the presidential race, this has no monumental impact.
Furthermore, this year there will be two presidential tickets — continuing the downward trend of three tickets in 2019 and 2020 to two tickets in 2021 — with Saúl Rascón Salazar and running mate Gabi Jeakle on one ticket and Chris Wilson and running mate Ava Raymond on the other.
Both tickets are made up of political progressives with several years of ASLMU experience and similar outlooks on their prospective administrations to boot. They both want to stretch meal dollars into other food options, expand on the fly-in program for first generation and low-income college students, and both emphasize community events and looking out for minority communities on campus. There's very little about their platforms that makes one ticket distinct from another.
The presidential debate itself rarely resembled a traditional debate of candidates questioning each other's positions with a listening audience. Responses from the candidates were almost always followed by applause from either side of the room, and the tickets agreed on almost every point.
"The reason you heard the 'I agree' so much is because Chris, Gabi, Ava and I have worked tirelessly on ASLMU this past year, and so we share a lot of the similar values and similar morals," Salazar said after the debate.
"We have a very complementary platform to [Saúl and Gabi]," said Wilson. "I think Ava and I are targeting specifically how the University allocates its resources, and how we can empower students."
The only discernible differences between the presidential tickets this year are merely the identity politics of who's running.
"The discrepancies within our campaigns have a lot to do with identity and origin of the two tickets. There is nothing you can do and there's no amount of studying you can do of the bylaws code that will introduce the emotional attachment and the personal experience," said Salazar.
It might be that these platforms are so similar because they are genuinely the best ideas possible, but a lack of diversity of opinion also means these ideas don't get challenged or have better alternatives.
Instead of change and diversity, this election process has becomes a hyper-partisan progressive bubble where the only difference is which candidate you're friends with, and that can have unintended consequences.
For example, when pressed after the presidential debate on March 17, neither ticket was willing to fully defend First Amendment-protected rights on campus, continuing ASLMU's recent troubled history when dealing with free speech.
"I agree tremendously with free speech," said Salazar, "but there is a fine line between free speech and speech that is, yes free, but underlyingly [sic] harmful to the lives and experiences of individuals at this institution, which I will simply not stand for, especially having fought so hard for everything that people like me and people like Chris and Ava and Gabi have fought for."
Salazar also said that they would not ban any speech, but "would be vocal" about speech that is or isn't condemned on campus, emphasizing that there are "real effects" to people's physical and mental health.
"We would not enable any speech that disregards the humanity of one of the members of our tickets," added Jeakle.
"I do echo what Saúl said — there is a fine line," said Wilson, arguing the need to solidify speech codes already on campus. "We want to make sure LMU does feel inclusive, feels safe. All students need to feel welcome here, and you can't just say whatever you want — even free speech in the United States, there are limits to that. I think here, it's a little more stringent, right?"
"It's important that people are able to have different beliefs on our campus, but they need to do so respectfully," continued Wilson.
"Hate speech is not tolerated, ever," added Raymond.
To be fair, free speech is not an oft-talked about topic during this election. However, when it comes to the policy proposals that have been talked about, the lack of political diversity has intensified the need to call out bad ideas.
For instance, the Wilson/Raymond ticket is promoting a populist policy of lowering parking costs and ending parking restrictions for students as a way to improve transportation on campus — at least for cars.
Becoming a parking-first campus will only exacerbate environmental damage, as I discussed in a previous Loyolan piece. Students would be incentivized to drive cars on campus, driving demand up with supply and bringing costs up, not to mention the increased pollution. This is all coming from a campaign with a sustainability pledge.
A car-centric focus also limits opportunities for expanding upon green options like bikes and scooters, which both campaigns have failed to address, Curiously, no environmental group or pro-bike group on campus has raised awareness about this lack of discussion either.
In addition, the Salazar/Jeakle ticket plans to platform mutual aid programs through social media, following in the heels of other progressive-minded groups like CRIME LMU. Regardless of whether or not this is an effective strategy of social media platforming, it is a demand incongruous with their big-spending approach to politics.
It was mentioned during the debate that ASLMU's current budget is $600,000, which is already a lot of money that could be put toward social justice if cuts were made. It has been argued in a previous Loyolan piece that budget reform is a social justice issue, yet the ticket that prides itself on social justice issues is also a big-spending platform on goods like New York Times, Adobe Suite and HBO subscriptions, plus advocating for a whole new festival on campus while simultaneously asking students for more money.
What is clear is the future that both presidential tickets want campus to look like: a progressively-minded space where the loudest concerns on mental health, parking and LION dollars are presented with simple solutions while ignoring less populist topics.
Given how much of this year's ASLMU elections are inherited from previous ASLMU administrations, this flavor of superficially progressive politics is something to be passed on to future school generations, with increasingly less political participation.
All of this isn't to say that there aren't good ideas being thrown around in this election cycle. The Salazar/Jeakle ticket's promise of a student representative on the Westchester/Playa Neighborhood Council is a positive development for University-neighborhood relationships in the event that they get elected. Similarly, the Wilson/Raymond ticket's promise of continuing the composting program is also a welcome green initiative that I've been happy to see continue at the University.
However, a few good ideas can't save a fundamentally bad election system and it's doomed voting season. It's a problem that LMU is sharing with other schools like USC and UCLA, where a lack of discourse and true imagination is hindering genuine progress on campuses.
If this election is to be remembered for anything, it should be remembered for the massive democratic deficit and lack of political imagination that took over our student government, and it will have massive consequences for years to come.
This is the opinion of Cristobal Spielmann, a senior environmental science major from San Antonio. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
