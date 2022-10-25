It’s officially the spookiest and busiest time of the year: Halloween. From picking out the perfect costume to getting on board a haunted hayride, the crucial part of Halloween for any little kid is trick-or-treating. It’s a Halloween-time essential to run from house to house to get as much candy as your basket can hold.
As the years go by, trick-or-treating evolves from being a childhood essential to an obsolete practice by the time high school comes around. For teens, the spooky season is a beloved one with haunted houses, fall activities, a series of parties or dressing up in different costumes.
If you are one of those college students that is still walking around neighborhoods on the night of Halloween looking for candy, your kind is few and far between, and you are also guaranteed to have stares and judgment coming your way.
Additionally, while some people still have an excuse to trick-or-treat past their teen years with their younger siblings, others like me don’t have this luxury.
I love to partake in many of the Halloween festivities that emerge as you get older, but I also can’t admit that I may be too old for trick-or-treating and still do it every year, so I'm here to say that no one is too old for trick-or-treating.
At the age of 19, I still love trick-or-treating for many different reasons. First, I never stop laughing with my friends as we are walking up to houses in our ridiculous costumes and walking alongside groups of eight-year-olds. Second, I love the free candy and it really wouldn’t feel like a good Halloween season if I didn’t have a candy exchange with my friends or family at the end of the night.
The question of when a person becomes too old for trick-or-treating is highly debated. There are even laws in place to prevent people past their teen years from going from door to door on Halloween. While some places don’t have an age limit, other places like Chesapeake, Virginia, have regulations in place “where anyone over the age of 14 who engages in trick-or-treating is guilty of a class 4 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $250.”
As someone who thinks there should be no age limit for trick-or-treating, I am thankful that Los Angeles does not have this fine because I would probably take that chance.
In fact, ever since my friend from home and I knew that we would both be going to school in Los Angeles, we have been planning to trick-or-treat in Beverly Hills together. If anywhere would have the king sized chocolate bars it would be there, right?
In my excitement for Halloween, I asked other students how they feel about trick-or-treating.
Freshman undeclared liberal arts major Katie Horne said, "I think once you're in high school, you maybe shouldn’t trick-or-treat anymore.”
On the contrary, freshman psychology major Harriet Sander said, "Trick-or-treating makes me feel like a little kid again. It allows me to escape stressors such as homework and just have fun."
Following Sander, freshman screenwriting major Alex Russell said, "I like getting free candy and having a candy stash for two months afterwards.”
In a recent poll from the Today Show, with about 3,000 responses, 76% of voters said you are never too old to trick-or-treat.
I understand the hesitation that comes with saying you can never be too old to trick-or-treat. Halloween could become a very different holiday if clusters of random 10-year-olds were walking from house to house in their neighborhood alongside groups of the same size as random 40-year-olds dressed up in costumes.
Following this, freshman business management and leadership major Danielle Parker said, "If you wear a fun costume and are respectful towards everyone, trick-or-treating should be for all ages. As long as you're having a good time, age shouldn’t play a factor.”
Older people shouldn’t be influenced or pushed into trick-or-treating like little kids, but it should be an option that everyone has free of judgment.
