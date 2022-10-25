A zero-sum game is defined as a situation in which one person’s progress and gains always cause another’s loss. These games have a clear winner and loser, but as the name suggests, no holistic growth is made. It describes situations like tic-tac-toe and chess, and unfortunately, the recent actions of four Los Angeles City Councilmembers.
During a private redistricting meeting, former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, Councilman Kevin de León and Councilman Gil Cedillo raced down a rabbit hole of racist remarks and bigotry, while attempting to redraw Los Angeles’s districts in such a way that Latinos would gain political power.
In this rant, Martinez called City Councilman Mike Bonin’s adopted Black son a “changuito,” which can be translated to “little monkey,” and de León compared “Bonin bringing his Black son to a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade to that of an ‘accessory.’” The four municipal leaders not only degraded the Black community but also the Jewish, Armenian, Oaxacan, Indigenous and LBGTQ communities in Los Angeles.
Martinez and Herrera have since resigned from their respective positions. However, Cedillo, who the LA Times called “a champion for immigrant rights,” and de León continue to fight against the current and refuse to give up their seats on the council, despite calls for resignation from Governor Gavin Newsom, the Los Angeles Times editorial board, and even President Joe Biden.
Although Cedillo’s four-year term on the council is set to end in December, de León told NBC News that “the only way he will step down from office is if he is forced to in a recall election from the voters in his council district.” Unless there is a recall, de León's term is set to expire in December 2024.
The worst-case scenario is that de León’s and Cedillo’s political careers somehow survive this scandal. If they retain their public influence and council seats, it will send the message that this behavior is acceptable.
“Los Angeles is known for its melting pot characteristics and how diverse it is. When you’re hearing the Brown go after the Black and every other community … it was just shocking,” said FOX 11 news anchor Marla Tellez in an interview with the Loyolan. “If there’s a bigger word than 'shock' then insert that one, but that’s what it felt like, and it was a sad moment.”
So, where do we go from here? In the acclaimed film “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” political activist Abbie Hoffman is asked, “How do you overthrow and dismember a government peacefully?” to which he responds, “In this country, we do it every four years.”
Instead of letting this scandal discourage us from participating in local politics, we must see it as an even more compelling reason to speak out and exercise our power to vote. That, I believe, is how we ensure that politicians like Martinez never bear the banner of Los Angeles again.
We stand here at a crossroads. Will our local, national and global politics be defined by bullheaded leaders or by politicians who listen to their constituents' cries, even when at a detriment to their careers?
City Councilman Mike Bonin is vacating his position, leaving District 11's seat up for grabs. Civil rights attorney Erin Darling and municipal law attorney Traci Park will battle it out at the polls for the seat in City Hall, and we get to decide who represents our community.
We simply must find a way to escape the fallacy of zero-sum politics — if our leaders continue to govern under the belief that their communities’ progress can only succeed by oppressing others, what makes these social progressives any better than overtly bigoted leaders sitting across the aisle?
This is the opinion of Jennifer Woo, a sophomore economics major from Garden Grove, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
