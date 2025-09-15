The audio version of this article is generated by Trinity Audio using AI narration.

Lions, lattes and dogs, oh my! Mane Entertainment and The Lion's Den held a therapy dog cafe event on Friday, Sept. 12 for students to take a break from school, destress and see some fluffy friends.

Honey wearing sunglasses

As the dogs began to arrive on campus, their owners set up stations for students to rotate around. While most dogs had toys, Honey the teacup poodle, was spotted wearing sunglasses in her very own folding chair.
Posing with Honey

In small groups, the students were let into the pen to hug, play with and take pictures with the special guests: the dogs.
Laughing with the dogs

With dogs ranging from less than a year to almost 17, both puppies and seniors were excited to play and get plenty of head scratches.
Mac

The students sprang at the opportunity to scratch the dog's stomachs while talking to their owners, or as some of them refer to themselves, "paw-rents".
Taking pictures of Honey

Honey, the teacup poodle, showed off her show-stopping trick: jumping into her folding chair while keeping her sunglasses on. It was a hit each time she did it.
Selfie with the dogs

From selfies to posed pictures, it is safe to say the event was well documented.
Leo

Leo, the pitbull, hogged the ball from his brother Mac, the Boston terrier, and dazzled everyone with his bright blue eyes.
Volcano

Volcano, the havanese, brought in a crowd with his unique name and miniature ponytail.
Enjoying the sunshine

Overall, the event was a great success with a wonderful turnout. Both the dogs and the humans left with a smile on their face, and feeling a little less stressed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.