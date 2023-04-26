O’Malley Lawn came alive on Thursday, April 20, with music and celebration as Hillel, LMU's Jewish student organization, hosted a long-awaited bar mitzvah celebration with an unusual guest of honor: Iggy the Lion. The event, which had been in the planning stages for over a year, aimed to raise awareness of Hillel's presence and celebrate the vibrant Jewish community on campus.
"Our main goal was just to spread the word that Hillel exists to students on campus because a lot of people don't know that we have Jewish student life. I think we did a good job of that, and I'm really happy about it," said Louise Lipsey, a sophomore theatre arts major and Hillel's social media manage
Lipsey was thrilled with the event's success. "This event is special because we've been trying to execute it for a long time," she said. "We had this idea last year to do our bar mitzvah party with Iggy, and it took a lot of coordination and planning. Finally, we could do it, and we had an amazing turnout.
Rabbi Zachary Zysman emphasized the importance of the event for the recognition of the Jewish student community on campus.
Students of all faiths gathered to partake in the festivities, from dancing with a live DJ to a raffle and sweet treats. However, Iggy remained the key attraction. Zysman clarified the intention behind the collaboration: "The idea was to have a bar mitzvah party, which is a Jewish celebration for a rite of passage for a young Jewish student. Iggy is very Catholic, and I just want to acknowledge that. This isn't a bar mitzvah for Iggy — rather, a party for the Jewish community featuring Iggy. We thought it would be a great way to engage students and encourage them to come out and have fun."
