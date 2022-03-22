A look back into CSA’s alternative spring break trips

Two years since LMU sent students home in March 2020, the Center for Service and Action's (CSA) Alternative Breaks (AB) Program could finally carry out in-person ventures. CSA offered eight service trips for this school year. Four of the trips took place during winter break, and the remaining four trips occurred over spring break. Three Lions shared their experiences reflecting on their excursions.
Kamilah Roca-Datzer, senior biology major, led the Nogales: Migration Justice at U.S./Mexico Border trip
My family and I experienced a long immigration journey filled with many ups and downs, so I know firsthand how complicated the immigration process is. At LMU, I serve as one of the De Colores leaders where I plan and lead weekend retreats to the U.S.-Mexico border to meet the faces and hear the stories that make up the immigration issue. [Alternative Break/Ignacio Companions (AB/IC)] Nogales served as the perfect opportunity to learn more about the issue and a way to work with [the] Kino Border Initiative.
Father Marc asked me to lead the trip, and I felt that I was ready to take on this role to learn more myself but also help others learn about this issue as well.
One inspiring moment from my trip was meeting a migrant mother, her husband and her six-year-old kid. They had made their journey from Peru and were seeking asylum because they were being put in life-threatening situations. [She] and her family were turned away at the Nogales port of entry and not given the chance to request asylum due to Title 42 [Expulsions]. However, she told me that she was not losing hope and would try again in a few months. [She] and her husband found jobs and are trying to register their child in the local elementary school so he does not fall behind on his education.
Zoe Strickland, sophomore environmental studies major, attended Environmental & Economic Justice in Appalachia
I chose the AB Appalachia trip because of its focus on environmental and economic justice. I was excited by the idea of this incredible learning opportunity on a subject which I am highly interested in and passionate about: the coal industry.
The trip was enlightening and challenged previous notions I had as an environmentalist, but one poignant moment stood out. One of the nights on the trip, a coal miner named Evan came to speak with us. He told us everything about his experience in the mines, from how they physically mine the coal to horror stories of his friends and coworkers being injured and even killed before his eyes about 300 feet underground. Evan is aware of the environmental degradation that results from his work, as he is even more subjected to the local impact than the average citizen. He is not trying to hurt the planet, but in Wheeling, West Virginia, there are minimal options for economic advancement, and he needs to provide for himself and his family.
Prior to the trip, I was against the entirety of the coal industry, but I was able to truly see how Evan, and all the other miners, are also victim to this exploitative corporate system.
Julia Marshall, senior psychology major, co-led Anti-Racism & Xenophobia in Chicago
I wanted to take an alternative break trip because I felt drawn to AB Chicago’s topic on anti-racism. Specifically, I wanted to immerse myself in an environment where I would grow, be challenged and find out how I can be a better ally/co-conspirator for members of marginalized groups. I decided to co-lead this trip because I wanted to challenge myself to be in a leadership position and I thought it would be a good way to learn more about the specific topics we were centering on in the pre-trip meetings.
What really stood out to me was hearing stories of families who were negatively impacted by the police and prison industrial system at the [Black Lives Matter Los Angeles (BLM-LA)] rally we went to. It is one thing to hear about these stories on the news, but to hear families cry and share their stories to us was honorable, inspiring and very impactful. Realizing that our humanity depends on the liberation of all people really puts things into perspective.
