A look into the second annual Black Excellence Party

When the clock struck 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, Black students were dressed to the nines as they came out to the Sculpture Garden for this year's celebration of the Black Excellence Party. The outdoor lights lit up the dance floor and a stage filled the lawn. The tables had black tablecloths with a thick gold strip of ribbon splitting the middle of the table. In the center of each table was a gold centerpiece surrounded by an assortment of sweets. Beyond the dance floor was a DJ playing the latest hip-hop jams with a blend of R&B hits.
Myles Dement, a junior film and television production major, was a photographer taking photos of the students in front of the backdrop and had them pose as though they were walking on the red carpet.
Students then received tickets for food vendors and headed straight to the Black-owned Billionaire Burger Boyz truck in the parking lot. They picked their choice of burger with fries along with a slice of chocolate cake or lemon cake for dessert. After chowing down their dinner, many students hit the dance floor to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass”.
During the night, the music lowered as the attention was commanded to the stage announcing a raffle giveaway towards the end of the party. Ti’Lar Jackson, a senior civil engineering major, founded the Black Excellence Party in 2021. This year’s party marked the first in-person celebration for the organization.
Jackson created this formal occasion for the community of Black students to gather in celebration of Black History Month and to embrace the quality of Black excellence. For some Black students, it was their first time attending this event.
Sanai Brooks, a senior psychology and African American studies major shared, “I think I was just looking forward to just seeing everybody and the Black community together because I feel like this semester everyone hasn’t been all in one place at one time, so this was like a cool little thing to get to see everybody again.”
Tosin Malomo, a freshman psychology major and Black Student Union member also attended for the first time. “I feel like it’s good to have one, like, before spring break," said Malomo. “Because honestly, to me, it didn’t really feel like much of a Black History Month kind of, like, with the events going on worldwide and stuff like that, but like yeah. I was happy to come here today.”
Jackson affirmed that Black Excellence Party was not only designed for Black students. “I created it for a chance for us to give back to our community which is why this is also a fundraiser for Black nonprofit and this year we chose the Justice Coalition,” said Jackson. She is referring to the Youth Justice Coalition, whose mission is to inform people of color of their funding and educational rights, while using transformative justice on youth who are or have been discriminated against. According, while checking into the event, students made a small donation that would go to this nonprofit organization.
Jackson had help from African Student Association, Brothers of Consciousness. Sabrina Merritt who is the assistant director of Registered Student Organization, National Society of Black Engineers, her family, and friends to make the Black Excellence Party possible.
Once the party came to an end, Jackson made another appearance on stage to thank everyone for coming and for the donations they made. She then also announced the winners for the giveaways. Four people won either a Keurig, an AirPod Pro, a gift bag of skincare products from a Black-owned skincare company Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud and an Amazon gift card. Each were given their prize over spring break. Students crowded the dance floor up until the last moment for the final song of the night.
“This is sort of my legacy here at LMU since I am a senior,” said Jackson, “and so, I hope that this can continue for many, many years to come. But I’m really happy about how things turned out.”
