Activist Susan Burton honored at annual MLK interfaith celebration

On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Office of Black Student Services alongside the Office of Mission and Ministry virtually hosted their annual “Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Celebration.”
The event’s agenda included speeches, remarks and vocal performances from 12 orators. The celebration featured keynote speaker criminal justice reform activist and author Susan Burton. The offices of Black Student Services and Mission and Ministry honored Burton with LMU’s Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Award.
While the celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy was hosted on Zoom, the virtual presence was touched upon by many speakers. Dr. John Sebastian, vice president of mission and ministry, recalled how the celebration “used to shake the foundations of St. Rob's auditorium with prayer, song and praise. It was standing room only and folks were all climbing in through the windows to catch a glimpse.”
Despite hoping for a return to the in-person commemoration, Dr. Sebastian insisted the virtual nature shouldn’t shake their joy. “Now the very idea of a standing-room-only event causes me instinctively to cringe, but there's no reason for us not to bring that kind of celebration to this celebration today."
This theme of this year’s program reflected a quote from Dr. King’s 1963 speech Strength to Love, in which he exclaimed, “darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”
Reflecting on the national holiday and the future ahead, Director of Black Student Services Jeffrey Dolliole declared, “we are called by Dr. King's legacy to continue working together to realize his commitment to freedom and human rights in the 21st century. This program is designed to show how the impact of Dr. King transcends all race, religion and creed.”
Within her speech honoring and paying tribute to Dr. King’s legacy, Burton shared that her faith was pivotal along her journey. Burton recalled that, "after my son's death, how dismal, how hurt I was in my grief. I tried to drown. I drank to drown the pain, but the pain learned to swim, And it eventually landed me into prison.”
In his speech addressing attendants of the celebration, University President Timothy Law Snyder P.hD., explained the importance of a single word, “Every year the words of Dr. King guide this gathering while uplifting our spirits and inspiring us, and I can't think of anything we need more this year than L-O-V-E. Oddly something that we don't really want to talk about.”
This celebration wasn’t the first collaboration between Burton and LMU; she has worked directly with professors and students on many projects. “I want to just thank my LMU family because we have just sort of joined in our effort from research students, to working with professors, working with Dr. Grills, Dr. Cooke and you know our film festival we partner on,” she explained. “It’s just great — I'm just gonna let you know that we're family.”
Reflecting on this nation’s constitutional promise of justice, Burton shared her discontent with the name and body altogether. “You would think we have a justice system that is really misnamed,” she explained. “That would recognize that I had a substance problem. I had a grief problem. I had a problem of a mother losing her five-year old son at the hands of law enforcement, but this was never recognized.”
Many years later, Burton was under the care of Santa Monica CLARE Foundation center and accredits this as a major component of finally mending her struggles. However, this healing would come with large realizations, “I began to heal, I began to understand what my skin color really meant in this world,” she recalled. “I begin to think about all the women just like me who just need a crack at life, who just need a chance to live in a way that says you are valuable and that we care about you,”
After leaving the care center, Burton got a job and saved that money, and had a clear mission in sight. “I took that money, and I got that little house and I realized that I could not take back all the years of pain and suffering, but I could stop another woman from being in pain and suffering. I couldn't bring back K.K. [Burton's son] but I could help another woman,” Burton explained.
Burton recalled that she constantly pinches herself whenever her work is likened to that of Dr. King, as his words and work have inspired her own. “Dr. King said that free is never voluntarily given by an oppressor. It is something that we have to demand. As I work, I demand to create opportunities for those to be free."
Nehemiah Clayton, freshman political science major, represented the student body at the interfaith celebration. He declared that “this interfaith celebration not only acknowledges and celebrates the life of Dr. King, but of every activist who has fought for civil rights.”
The presence of the student body didn’t end with Clayton — many students attended to virtually celebrate Dr. King and his legacy. Aliza Davis, a freshman political science major and member of LMU’s Black Student Union, shared her experience, saying, "this was my first time attending one of these events, and it was a really great experience. I was interested to see how LMU would conduct an event and conversation on this topic that is very important to me.”
While she recalled the event with joy, she indicated in her own exploration of his work, Dr. King’s commitment to peace can be hard to grapple with when facing injustice: “as an African American, I always try to contemplate MLK's work, because there are times when his methods of grace and peace seem almost out of reach,” Davis recalled.
At the close of her speech, Burton shared that with every visit to LMU's campus, she can’t help but notice the level of diversity. She acted on this observation and posed President Snyder a single question. "I want to ask [Snyder] to make a concerted effort to increase the number of Black students on LMU campus,” she declared. “We know that education is a deal breaker. It is something that can never be taken from you and something that empowers and enriches itself.”
