Advocacy group spreads awareness on Immigration Week

The executive board of Resilience, an immigrant advocacy and support group on campus, organized a few events last week to spread awareness and education to students on immigration. Their purpose was to assist those who wanted to learn more about immigration and to expose immigrant students and allies to communities and resources catered to them.
“It’s important especially for allies to show up to these events and show their support to undocumented students on campus,” said Resilience President Leslie Sepulveda, senior psychology major. “A lot of the time allies don't know how they can directly help us because they see DACAmented, undocumented, like, that's not for us. But there's a lot of ways in which allies can be helpful to us.” DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is a program established in 2012 by then President Barak Obama protecting undocumented immigrants who entered as young children into the United States from deportation.
Immigration Awareness Week was a collective effort from the Resilience e-board with ASLMU’s financial support to promote advocacy for and with immigrant communities on and off campus.
One of the events Resilience hosted was an open house of BoundlessLMU, which is a student-run program on campus established in March 2020. The program provides paid fellowships through community fundraising and career development services to support the needs of undocumented and DACAmented students. “One of the biggest things I feel that we emphasize is a close relationship with the student faculty, or the students, staff and the fellows that we provide the stipends for ... the undocumented, DACAmented communities is a very vulnerable one,” said Leonardo Dominguez Ortega, junior psychology and sociology double major.
BoundlessLMU offers resources to accommodate all immigrant students. Brisa Gutierrez, junior communication studies major, explained that many immigrants and undocumented individuals might feel that LMU career workshops don’t apply to them in certain situations such as applying for internships that need a social security card. “Or even like, the financial literacy [jobs requiring a] credit card. Like, how do you do that when you're undocumented? Just knowing that can feel really isolating and so like, that's why we want to reach those people because we're trying to close that gap and provide that support that isn't there,” said Gutierrez.
BoundlessLMU indicated their hopes to provide more services, fellowships and partnerships both on and off campus and to be officially funded and supported by the University.
“So, simply by people who don't need the resources knowing and being able to repost it, like just reaching more students in a wider audience, we're able to grasp more people that need it,” said Carolina Newton, senior management major.
Another event during Immigration Awareness Week was a panel discussion on race and immigration. Jesus “Paco” Estrada, sophomore theology and Spanish double major, is a representative at large for Resilience. He facilitated the discussion with panel members Nadia Kim, professor of sociology and Asian and Asian American studies at LMU, Marcelle Medford, assistant professor of sociology at Bates College, and Yanira Lemus, director of community legal services and supervising attorney at Loyola Law School Immigrant Justice Clinic on their work in integration.
Each panel member discussed some of the most critical factors that forced Black, Asian and Hispanic immigrants to migrate and the challenges they face in the United States. One of the biggest challenges is immigration detention. “Coming into the U.S. without inspection or without status is not a crime. But people who come into the U.S. without status or without inspection are treated like criminals,” said Lemus. “They’re placed in immigration detention centers, which are jails, probably worse because their protections are even lesser than someone in a criminal jail ... but the conditions in which people are detained are just really horrible.”
Detention centers were also the topic of discussion at a different event supporting the VISION Act (AB 937) during Immigration Awareness Week. Resilience members put together a short presentation to help students understand the importance of petitioning for the act. Sepulveda said that it's a bill that plays a factor in dismantling the school-to-prison rotation pipeline by ending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) transfers. And it's a vision that would help end this debacle of incarcerated immigrants to keep families and communities together.
The students talked about how many immigrants in California are people who have served their time in jail or prison prior to being transferred to ICE detention centers. There are disturbing photos of poor health conditions at detention centers, which leads to worse health outcomes and lower life expectancies.
Sepulveda explained how the California prison system uses our tax dollars to double punish incarcerated refugees and immigrants. “The California prison system uses our tax dollars to double punish incarcerated immigrants and refugees upon arriving in the California state prison system," said Sepulveda. "So, the solution of the VISION Act is that it will prohibit agencies from conducting immigration arrests from assisting or facilitating an immigration arrest."
To support the VISION Act, contact State Senator Ben Allen, who represents California's 26th State Senate district which includes LMU's campus, or a representative of your hometown to make a petition. You can also read off a call script and demand Senator Allen supports the VISION Act and protects all immigrants and refugees. Contact Senator Allen at (916) 651-4026 or senator.allen@senate.ca.gov.
Immigration Awareness Week might’ve come to an end, but Resilience welcomes students to visit the migration stories installation. Located on level two of William H. Hannon Library, the installation has family photos and immigration-related stories displayed on the wall covered with butterflies. It will stay up until April 28 for students to attend.
