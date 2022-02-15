AIDS activist remembers 'living to the fullest' amid 'death and dying'

In the 1980s and 1990s, gay America was in a crisis. Gay men were being diagnosed with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) at alarming rates. At the time, an AIDS diagnosis meant nothing short of a death sentence. The high death rate was largely caused by a slow response from the United States government and the profit-mindset of pharmaceutical companies — drug companies were charging over $8,000 per patient per year for the drug AZT, which was the only drug approved by the FDA for AIDS. For people with AIDS who could not afford the drug, a quick death was inevitable.
The emergency drove many who “may not be naturally a radical” to take action, as put by Peter Staley, an activist who was diagnosed with an AIDS-related complex in 1985. The diagnosis propelled Staley into activism, compelling him to join the grassroots activist organization that fights against AIDS: the New York branch of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP). Staley spoke at LMU on Feb. 9 about living as an ACT UP activist during the peak of the AIDS crisis in New York City.
Staley joined ACT UP out of necessity. “I just was like, I’m gonna die here. I need to figure out if I can buy myself some time. I’m a logical person,” Staley said. “But I knew logically the only way to move the boat was something extreme, because the politics were just terrible against us … So we just had to throw Hail Marys and just pray we made a difference … fear of dying is an incredible motivator.”
ACT UP did make a difference — a difference that helped to save millions of lives. The organization “ultimately forced the government and the scientific community to fundamentally change the way medical research is conducted,” according to NPR. The impact of this work reaches to the present day. Because of ACT UP, “today, drug candidates for life-threatening conditions are frequently put on a parallel track for ‘expanded access,’” as put by The New Yorker.
Staley was a large part of the activism. He organized a protest that infiltrated the floors of the New York Stock Exchange and successfully forced the drug company Burroughs Wellcome to lower the price of AZT. He also placed a 15-foot condom on Senator Jesse Helms’ house to protest Helms’ dangerous and stigmatizing response to AIDS.
But, according to Staley, the queer community in New York City found ways to live with joy amid difficult activist work, disease and death. “There’s a level of death that you’re experiencing in your 20s that would crush you if you didn’t find some release,” he said. “So we started living to the fullest as well, and that kept us going. That kept us mentally alive.”
Staley remembered weekends filled with dancing, partying and long nights out with other ACT UP members. “Night life in New York was at its peak, and ACT UP members, we would say which club we were going to hit that weekend … and we would take over the dance floor. There would be dozens of us," he said.
Staley recalled that ACT UP "was the most excitement that had been felt by the New York queer community since Stonewall.”
Staley remembered staging queer kiss-ins at straight clubs in New York City, and recalled the “glorious family” he found within ACT UP. When right-wingers began to propose extreme measures for handling the AIDS crisis, such as publicly identifying carriers, requiring them to get tattooed or even saying they should abstain from having sex, ACT UP responded. “We knew that safe sex worked, so we were like, screw you. We are going to be sexually active even if we have the virus because it is safe — the science has shown that. And we are going to be a pro-science movement,” Staley said. “I think we were the most sex-positive movement in American history.”
Staley released his memoir, “Never Silent: ACT UP and My Life in Activism,” in 2021. “My book is not a downer,” he said. “It captures the beauty of this movement and how we really loved each other and kept each other from mentally falling apart.” While Staley was almost forced into activism out of a life-or-death necessity, he—and other AIDS activists—were able to find community, fun, joy and beauty along the way.
