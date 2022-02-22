BCLA explores intersectionality of racism and climate change with Mapping Black Ecologies

The Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts (BCLA) co-hosted the newest seminar entitled “Mapping Black Ecologies” from their ongoing Climate Change, Justice and Health forum. On Monday, the seminar was conducted virtually over Zoom and organized in collaboration with the urban and environmental studies department and the African American studies department.
The discussion was centered around the co-authors of the essay “Mapping Black Ecologies,” Justin Hosbey and J.T. Roane, Ph.D., who inspired the seminar. An organizer of the forum, Rachel Washburn, Ph.D., associate professor in the department of sociology and director of BCLA’s health of society program, described Hosbey and Roane as “two of the originators of this concept today.”
Hosbey is a sociocultural anthropologist, interdisciplinary ethnographer, Black studies scholar and assistant professor of anthropology at Emory University. Roane is the former co-senior editor of Black Perspectives, assistant professor of African and African American Studies at Arizona State University and leader of the Black Ecologies Initiative at ASU.
Hosbey's research and and talk critically examined the current and past intersectionality of racism, climate change and economic exploitation, specifically in the southern United States. Roane’s research and speech explored the impacts of enclosure, expropriation and displacement on mid-to-late twentieth century rural Tidewater and fishery communities in Virginia.
Prior to beginning the seminar’s discussion, Washburn recognized the reality that Southern California, and consequently LMU, reside on land acquired through similar injustices explored in Hosbey and Roane’s research. “We want to acknowledge our presence on the ancestral and unceded territory of the Gabrielino-Tongva people and their neighbors whose ancestors ruled the area we now call Southern California for thousands of years,” she explained. “We pay respects to the members and elders in these communities past and the present, remain stewards, caretakers and advocates of these lands.”
A defining theme of the seminar was the insurmountable and disproportionate impacts of Hurricane Katrina—not just on Black communities—but on Hosbey and Roane’s lives.
“I was a sophomore in college when Hurricane Katrina first made landfall and I remember looking at the news page and thinking through what was happening at the time,” recalled Hosbey.
Hosbey shared how the disaster weighed on him at such a monumental point in his life. “It was really profound for me because as a Black person, [and] also as a Black scholar I understood in very stark terms with the state's positioning especially when low-income Black people are affected by environmental catastrophe,” he explained.
He shared that he’s seen parallels between the response to Hurricane Katrina’s impact on Black people and the government’s response to COVID-19 today. He described both responses as "sluggish." He shared further that he believes “many of the lessons that we're kind of now facing… across demographics now can be traced back to thinking through critically about what happened in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and what is a very important site for Black cultural life just in general.”
Roane, like Hosbey, was also an undergraduate sophomore when he experienced Hurricane Katrina. He recalled that it “will be forever seared into my head. That kind of terrible images of people trying to escape the phone calls that will constantly replay the people drowning in their homes.”
The impacts of Hurricane Katrina aren’t over. Roane shared that even 16 years later, his hometown is still vulnerable. “My hometown is projected to be underwater. They’re still drinking out of shallow wells and being sprayed with a whole bunch of stuff that they shouldn't be sprayed with. Katrina really opened all that for me,” he said.
Hurricane Katrina was influential on both Hosbey and Roane’s early endeavors in higher education, and they would later co-author an essay published in 2019. Hosbey and Roane are two major contributors to the conversation and understanding of Black ecologies. ASU’s Institute for Humanity research explains that Black ecology “encompasses various multimedia projects to document, amplify and create alternative cultural resources related to the ecological vulnerability Black communities in the U.S. and around the African Diaspora face.”
Hosbey highlighted the fact that Louisiana has the highest incarceration rate in the country, and a high proportion of incarcerated people are Black in Louisiana. “Thinking about the historical legacy of convict leasing tied to the end of slavery and the way to refigure Black people into an apparatus of labor exploitation,” he explained.
Much of Roane’s work is on subaquatic Black communal fishing, and it’s an environment he grew up around in Virginia. He shared that, “40% of kids in Essex County experience hunger events. This is an area where people are literally being sprayed with synthetic fertilizers, herbicides and all this stuff to produce primarily chicken food.”
He indicated that victims are witnessing even more than synthetic fertilizer and destructive herbicides, but extractive violence and enclosure practices. He explained that, “They are victims of ongoing extractive violence that goes back to the plantation regime.”
Hosbey elaborated on this point, clarifying that he believes these actions speak more broadly to the rhetoric of societal inclusion. “The idea is that it's never really designed to kind of, you know, educate people and bring them into the social fabric and body politic," he explained. “It's always been about kind of demarcation and enclosure.”
The largest riparian water managers in Virginia have spanned multiple generations fostering a longstanding political power structure. "They still run the water politics in Virginia, right — none of this has changed and so these Jim Crow and closures that are thrown by power brokers over the water and over Black rural life continues into the 1990s and early 2000s,” Roane explained.
Roane shared he was shocked to find the condition placed on Black labor workers in Westmoreland County, birthplace of George Washington, James Madison and Robert E. Lee. “When you still have, you know, elderly Black shuckers with no health insurance and very poor labor conditions, you know, many of the Black laborers in that area up to the 2000s didn't have electricity or running water,” he said.
The event had over 100 virtual attendees, spanning mostly students from all three of the event’s departments. “I thought Dr. Hoseby and Dr. Roane's talk was engaging and unique,” shared Aaron Padilla, senior political science major, after attending the event.
Padilla shared a noted overlap of materials and topics from previous courses that inspired deeper thinking about Black ecology in larger contexts. “It's interesting to see how much of the subject matter we're learning about in our courses is being covered by the Bellarmine Forum,” he explained. “I wouldn't have thought I'd cite course material from my POLS 2000 foundations class in a climate forum, but here we are, and I think that's cool and thought-provoking.”
